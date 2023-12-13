Katoomba Review

Strengthening Australian Demagoguery
‘I may disapprove of what you say and will deny your right to say it'
  
Warren Ross
18
Our Mayor Is FFFFFed Up With Us
What have we done?
  
Warren Ross
16

June 2024

What is Really Going On? - part two
Do you really want to know?
  
Warren Ross
4
What Is Really Going On? - part one
And why won't our local representatives discuss it with us?
  
Warren Ross
13

March 2024

I answer a distress call from my Council
Ask not what your Council can do for you .........
  
Warren Ross
24
Enough Talk of Smart Cities. We Need Some Smart People
Can we call on you?
  
Warren Ross
7
The Billion Dollar Battle For Your Trust
Important people with deep pockets want it. Can you trust them? Part 3 of a series.
  
Warren Ross
8

February 2024

We Rule You, If We Can Fool You
Agnotology: the study of culturally induced ignorance or doubt, part 2 of a 3 part series
  
Warren Ross
21

January 2024

What Is Wrong With Men?
An examination of our relationship with government, business, NGOs and media. Part one of a three part series.
  
Warren Ross
8

December 2023

An Inquiry into Covid-19 Inquiry Committee
Never run an enquiry without knowing the outcome
  
Warren Ross
16
Planetary Health In A Town On Life Support
Globalists unleashed on Katoomba Golf Course
  
Warren Ross
3

November 2023

Changes to Reserve Bank and Banking Acts
True neoliberalism demands that government be big enough to meet the market's needs
  
Warren Ross
1
