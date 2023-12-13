Katoomba Review
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Strengthening Australian Demagoguery
‘I may disapprove of what you say and will deny your right to say it'
Jul 22
•
Warren Ross
10
Share this post
Strengthening Australian Demagoguery
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
Our Mayor Is FFFFFed Up With Us
What have we done?
Jul 1
•
Warren Ross
15
Share this post
Our Mayor Is FFFFFed Up With Us
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
June 2024
What is Really Going On? - part two
Do you really want to know?
Jun 3
•
Warren Ross
6
Share this post
What is Really Going On? - part two
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
What Is Really Going On? - part one
And why won't our local representatives discuss it with us?
Jun 1
•
Warren Ross
10
Share this post
What Is Really Going On? - part one
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
March 2024
I answer a distress call from my Council
Ask not what your Council can do for you .........
Mar 30
•
Warren Ross
9
Share this post
I answer a distress call from my Council
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
Enough Talk of Smart Cities. We Need Some Smart People
Can we call on you?
Mar 16
•
Warren Ross
13
Share this post
Enough Talk of Smart Cities. We Need Some Smart People
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
The Billion Dollar Battle For Your Trust
Important people with deep pockets want it. Can you trust them? Part 3 of a series.
Mar 3
•
Warren Ross
9
Share this post
The Billion Dollar Battle For Your Trust
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
February 2024
We Rule You, If We Can Fool You
Agnotology: the study of culturally induced ignorance or doubt, part 2 of a 3 part series
Feb 11
•
Warren Ross
11
Share this post
We Rule You, If We Can Fool You
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
January 2024
What Is Wrong With Men?
An examination of our relationship with government, business, NGOs and media. Part one of a three part series.
Jan 28
•
Warren Ross
13
Share this post
What Is Wrong With Men?
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
December 2023
An Inquiry into Covid-19 Inquiry Committee
Never run an enquiry without knowing the outcome
Dec 13, 2023
•
Warren Ross
7
Share this post
An Inquiry into Covid-19 Inquiry Committee
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
Planetary Health In A Town On Life Support
Globalists unleashed on Katoomba Golf Course
Dec 12, 2023
•
Warren Ross
8
Share this post
Planetary Health In A Town On Life Support
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
November 2023
Changes to Reserve Bank and Banking Acts
True neoliberalism demands that government be big enough to meet the market's needs
Nov 23, 2023
•
Warren Ross
3
Share this post
Changes to Reserve Bank and Banking Acts
warrenross.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
© 2024 Warren Ross
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts