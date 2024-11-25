I recently read an interesting, if provocative, substack article:



“What the Boomers Left Behind”

by Dr Clare Craig.



The article places the Baby Boomers in the dock charged with multiple crimes. I urge you to read it. This will help to make sense of what follows.



Right from the start I wish to confess my guilt. All I seek is a reduced sentence. What follows is a defence aimed at achieving nothing more than leniency in sentencing.



My defence will be laid out in three parts:

The America that did not shape my values

The Australia that did

The framing of my left wing upbringing

Let me begin my defence by taking you back to 1863.

The Russian Fleet and the American System

Quote from Gideon Welles, Abraham Lincoln’s Secretary of the Navy, on 25th September 1863.

“Things look a little threatening from France, but Louis Napoleon may not persist when he learns that England has changed her policy. Should we meet with defeat at Chattanooga, it is by no means certain England will not again assume unfriendly airs, and refer the question of the departure of the armored ships to the “law officers of the Crown.” Our own iron Clads and the fear of privateers which would ruin her commerce are however our best safe guards.

“The Russian fleet has come out of the Baltic and is now in New York, or a large number of the vessels have already arrived. They are not to be confined by a northern winter. In sending them to this country at this time there is something significant. What will be its effect on France and the French policy we shall learn in due time. It may moderate—it may exasperate. God bless the Russians”



In short, though the Americans won the War of Independence, they had not freed themselves from British intrigue and financial interests in the South. There were even plans formed by Britain and France to invade in order to protect the cotton trade which was of great importance to Europe at the time.



So what stopped them? The Russian Tsar, Alexander II, had the Russian fleet blockade the east and west coasts of America; one base was San Francisco and the other New York.

A Russian alliance with America may seem strange to a modern reader but so is much of the history hidden from us in plain sight. Abraham Lincoln’s vision for America was built on the idea of the American System.



He aimed to industrialise the new country and in doing so reduce Britain’s influence and bypass its control of critical sea lanes.

An important part of this was the development of a local economy that did more than dig things out of the ground. Internal distribution was to be aided by the development of an extensive rail system beginning in 1862 with the Transcontinental Railway.



Australian visionaries might have taken notice and been forewarned.



The vision did not end there as this model had drawn interest from Bismarck’s Germany, Japan and even China. We might add that when Russia’s Trans-Siberian Railway was completed in 1916, it ran on Philadelphia built boxcars.

Even after Lincoln’s death there was a plan for a rail tunnel across the Bering Strait following the Alaska Purchase.

Eight American Presidents have died in office

This is the sort of vision that gets a person killed. Lincoln lasted till April 14, 1865. Eight American Presidents have died in office. According to author, Matthew Ehret:



”It is a historical fact that all eight U.S. presidents that have either been assassinated or “mysteriously died” in office were promoters of Hamilton’s American system of a political economy. Those presidents were William Henry Harrison (9th, 1941), Zachary Taylor (12th, 1850), Abraham Lincoln (16th, 1865), James Garfield (20th, 1881), William McKinley (25th, 1901), Warren G. Harding (29th, 1923), Franklin D. Roosevelt (32nd, 1945), and John F. Kennedy (35th, 1963)”.



Matthew is an interesting writer with a central thesis to his work that there are Two Americas which he describes in his 4 volume work: The Clash of the Two Americas.

One America appears to have strong “Deep State” connections that does not always appear to operate in the interests of the US citizenry and whose allegiances are much as they were in 1776.



The other America is the one that still responds to the promise of freedom and liberty in their constitution, a conviction that Donald Trump has recently harvested. Whether he is worthy of this support or has a vision commensurate with the people’s aspirations remains to be seen.

Are Baby Boomers the engineers of Australia’s society?

We Australians, like Canadians and New Zealanders, have enjoyed a smugness that we shared at the expense of those patriotic Americans. In the case of Baby Boomers, we held the notion of flag and country lightly.



We knew that all you had to do was to be a good, trusting little citizen and everything would turn out all right. There might be a few dangerous elements, mainly in one of the conservative parties, but we would root them out at this election or the next or the one after that.

Yet, those US references to a Deep State and government serving unseen interests seems a perfect hinge on which to turn to Australia’s “open” government.

While inviting very little debate, we have governments at State and Federal level engaged in radical gene technology and food production projects that involve deregulating the labelling of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) and its expansion to include new organisms altogether.

Our leaders hope that lab meat and crickets will soon be an essential part of our diet. This is all part of saving the planet. Which is really just a biotech and big AgriBusiness take over of our food supply.



Ingenious government officials seek to turn homelessness, unemployment, out-of-home care and other support services into tax dodges for investors turned philanthropists under their Social Impact Bond program. This is all part of a broader WellBeing psyop. This links to the United Nations One Health which has strong Rockefeller Foundation support.



Meanwhile, governments at all levels have engaged in a criminal pseudo-vaccine program that poisoned and killed many Australians. Their lack of engagement with the public on this matter is bewildering. My brief moments of clarity can lead me to some dark conclusions.

They gaslight us with regard to climate change bolstered by degrowth and decolonisation propaganda aimed at justifying these life-stunting policies. This is simply deindustrialisation and future third world ambition.



Climate change catastrophism also promotes elaborate urban redesign programs aimed at deflecting attention from our society destroying housing crisis while hinting at drastic solutions.



Many of the people behind this are Baby Boomers. Most Boomers are not.



There is a term for all of this:

AGNOTOLOGY: “the study of culturally induced ignorance or doubt”.



Agnotology demands very little public debate or even better none at all. A search of my local representative Susan Templeman’s heavy media output shows she has been almost completely silent on these subjects.



In her October e-newsletter she provided links to the Combatting Misinformation and the U/16s bills. No commentary, just links. There was one revelation. We are now getting a Hate Crimes Bill. To that we were given another link but I decided to look it up. We should watch this very closely.



The groups against whom it would be an offence to threaten force or violence would be distinguished by race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status, disability, nationality, national or ethnic origin or political opinion.

p1 Criminal Code Amendment (Hate Crimes) Bill 2024



To say that many of us have been surprised by the many government initiatives described above would be euphemism of the highest order. All of this depends on the reification of the ludicrous and abstruse in the public mind.

Yet, our government’s unworthy ambitions are not being rolled out free of friction.

That is why we have seen a desperate attempt to introduce the Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill aimed at silencing malcontents or anyone who says things our masters do not like.

They had a practice run during Covid using the same exceptionally compliant Social Media companies that this pantomime now seeks to rein in.

Matt Barrie eviscerates Australia’s management class

Which brings me to Matt Barrie and his exceptionally powerful presentation that I desperately hope you will take the time to view.

What he describes is the Australia I grew up in and what it has become. He DOES NOT mention Baby Boomers. He does sketch a mendacious management class many of whom, clearly, are Boomers.



I have been watching in despair as the housing market has risen to calamitous heights over the last thirty years. Its impact on current and future families was obvious. In compelling and distressing detail Matt describes where this has led.



No-one can watch this without being disturbed. If you are an average Australian like me you will be outraged. If you are one of the responsible elite, you will now be horrified that we now know what is going on including the depth of your culpability.

You have dug a very big hole for us and our families. We should bury you in it.



I will just provide a few slides and highlight some key points from his talk before handing you over to Matt.



In this video Matt Barrie explains:

Australia has had the biggest tax hike in the western world with taxes up 7.6% in the last year and the biggest decline in living standards in the OECD of 6.1%;

According to the Rider Levett Bucknall Crane Index, in the first quarter of this year, Australia had secured 869 cranes for construction, the second highest on record after the quarter before. Sydney has 390 which is more than New York, Boston, Toronto, Washington, Chicago, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Portland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle and Calgary combined.

The true level of net additional housing demand from Australians is 0 yet parts of NSW and Queensland are now seeing a proliferation of tent cities;

Australia’s fertility rate has not been above the population replacement rate since 1976. “Australia’s fertility rate is 1.63 and dropping like a rock”. It has dropped by 22% over the last two generations.

In the December quarter of 2023, Australian births were down 6.4% year on year despite a 2.5% increase in population. Government policies are destroying the ability for young Australians, not just to own a home, but destroying their ability to have children;

House prices are going up by 7% per annum which links to a prospective drop in birth rates by nearly 1% a year;

Historically, a multiple of three times the average wage has been considered an affordable housing burden. This is the level that allowed working class people to acquire a home post World War II. This multiple is now 13.8 times for Sydney and rising.

In July 2024, the median house price in Sydney was $1.82 million. Median household income of $115,700 makes Sydney sixteen times that multiple as opposed to the affordable three. If Sydney prices dropped two thirds they would still be severely unaffordable.

Australia’s Commonwealth Bank, with 0.33% of the world’s population, has a Market Capitalisation superior to that of Goldman Sachs and BHP, the biggest mining company in the world. And bigger than the largest Swiss, Japanese, Indian, French or German, Spanish, Russian or Saudi Arabian banks.

Our population crisis has been caused by politicians chasing easy, relentless growth for decades blowing a property bubble that has seen property prices go up 110 times since 1956;

There is no latent demand in Australia for additional housing. The astronomical demand is entirely due to a totally out of control, uncalibrated, untargeted and unhinged immigration program;

Looking to 2024, it is likely that in some cohorts the number of people foreign born will soon be greater than those born in Australia. Family unification visas may have already achieved this for elderly males;

Travel services now bring in $70.1 billion and the biggest category is education related ($47.8 billion). This is a euphemism for immigration dressed up as education. This Ponzi scheme comprises 42% of all export services. See discussion at around 26 minutes (below) of how figures are fudged by ABS to factor in education expenditure as exports. Rent and paddle pops are counted as exports;

Australia has 12% of the world’s student population and 15% of all students from underdeveloped countries crammed mostly in two or three cities. The universities should be rolling in cash given they are running a multi-million dollar student trafficking scheme operating with full government cooperation;

In some local government areas, international students consume 24% of the available rental market.

Job creation in Australia is a mirage with 2.4 million people on temporary visas and over 100,000 new and permanent long term arrivals monthly. We are not creating jobs. We are creating a crisis.

Employment growth is coming almost entirely from the out of control NDIS economy. Sorry to hold you up. I will let Matt Barrie take over. It really is a stunning presentation.

Now might be a good time to have a look at which politicians own 4, 5. 6 and 7 properties.



By now, if you live in Australia, you know that none of these problems are are anybody’s fault. Things just happen. A national election is coming up soon and you will see various solutions to housing and employment but they are not offered seriously. My local Council is putting up another housing sop tomorrow night.

They are accepted by the Australian public with the same equanimity that these imponderable problems demand. Any genuine planning will not be allowed to scare the public prematurely with an election looming. The crisis to come, again, will be nobody’s fault.



What we must not do is ask how we got here. And while we are at it we are not to ask why transgendering and queering of our children has become a good idea. Our politicians appear to have an unhealthy commitment to this goal.

It is just a natural outcome of something. Don’t think too hard about it. Yet, it seems unlikely to assist our disastrous birth rate. Is it not meant to?



What is this really about and have we Baby Boomers engineered it all?

When Albo strikes, he strikes hard

The world has changed massively is the sixty odd years of my life. We children of the left in Australia imbibed Marxist class politics with our weet-bix whether we knew it or not.

I now recognise that while this protected us against becoming tall poppies it also had a stultifying and divisive effect. The good news was that it only divided society into two groups: The capitalists and us.



Now we have university faculties across the country whose job is to challenge “the social hegemony” by isolating and studying new forms of diversity.



The authors are Australian. What possibly can this have to do with tourism?

This promotes new platforms for grievance and self-righteous posturing. Which is fine if you have a spot as a lecturer but a disaster if your plan is to impress an employer with your fractured world view.



In my final plea for leniency I now call James Lindsay to the stand. He is one of the key players in the hilarious Grievance Studies Affair.



If you watch the video you will understand that a key part of my defence is that we have entered such a confronting and conflicting phase in the history of humanity that errors will be made. My defence will rest on that.

If you would prefer to hear my argument in full then stay with me a little longer.



Early in his talk, Lindsay, an American mathematics PhD, told us that all Australian Prime Ministers have been Fabians. I doubt whether Menzies was but he wouldn’t be far off on Labor.



What is a Fabian? Someone who believes in bringing about a Marxist / neo-Marxist social revolution via the long game.

The Russian Revolution in 1917 showed a key element of Marx’s theory was wrong. The Revolution was achieved by a vanguard party upturning a feudal society. His theory stated capitalist, industrialised nations would fall first as workers rose up to seize the means of production.



This led to a debate between Vladimir Lenin and the Fabian, H. G. Wells, over which was the better path. Is violent revolution or a gentler upturning of society after a longer evolution and infiltration of social policy the better way. Who was right? There are people, including James Lindsay, who think it is too early to tell as the Fabian experiment is still underway.



This is not a time to discuss the history of Fabianism but it has clearly had and has some very influential followers. In 1884, one of the founders of the British Fabian Society, Thomas Davidson, an American Utopian Socialist, hoped to establish a “community of superior people” (is it a coincidence that George Orwell called his book 1984?).



Davidson’s vision caught on and produced a thriving eugenics movement, even in Australia, up until the Hitler brand gave it a bad name.

You may think this is a good thing. You and I are superior people but what if someone else decided we weren’t superior enough.



Well, one of the Society’s early members, playwright George Bernard Shaw, had a very clear idea of what might be done with us. It is not personal for George but he had a number of people he would like to kill.

Clip 1minute 10 seconds



Another of Shaw’s colleagues and member of the Fabian Society for a time was darling of the left, Bertrand Russell. He had some very interesting views on children and their education:



”Their diet will not be left to the caprices of parents, but will be such as the best biochemists recommend. They will spend much time in the open air, and will be given no more book-learning than is absolutely necessary…Initiative will be discouraged and insubordination, without being punished will be trained out of them…In deciding what trade they are to adopt, experts will appraise their aptitudes.



Formal lessons, in so far as they exist, will be conducted by means of the cinema or the radio, so that one teacher can give simultaneous lessons in all the classes throughout a whole country…The giving of these lessons will, of course, be recognized as a highly skilled undertaking, reserved for the members of the governing class…Those children, on the other hand, who are destined to become members of the governing class will have a very different education…They will be selected, some before birth, some during the first three years of life, and a few between the ages of three and six”.



Other famous Fabians were Julian and Aldous Huxley, Havelock Ellis, William Beveridge, John Maynard Keynes, Sydney & Beatrice Webb. They were part of a movement from the 1920s and 1930s with an interest in eugenics.



Meanwhile, Howard Scott and Technocracy Inc out Columbia University in the USA had the idea of measuring energy use at the individual level. Fortunately, the technology did not exist to implement the plan unlike today.



How do you think these people might have viewed the recent Covid plandemic and related poisonings?



The Fabian vision is one of slow and gradual change. This is reflected in its logo, “A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing”. Society is to be changed by stealth.

How much sway does it hold in Australian society today? If you listen to James Lindsay, quite a lot. In fact, he claims it is the driver of social policy in most Commonwealth countries. Australia, New Zealand and Canada stand out. By the way, how do you think things are going in England.

Gramsci and seizing the means of social reification

The rise of certain ideas in the West have a suspicious and less than organic origin. When Joe Buttigieg, Pete’s Dad, was at Notre Dame University in 1970 he translated the work of Albanian - Italian Antonio Gramsci.

Gramsci is one of the architects of Cultural Marxism (to avoid being called an anti-semite, Lindsay suggests you use the term Western Marxism).



Antonio’s work called for a broader approach than narrow economic class grievance with which Australian kids had been saddled. The Marxist plan was no longer to seize the means of production, but to control the production of social reification i.e. deciding on and making chosen abstract notions real.



If Dr Craig wants to look for an historical cause for the rise in relative truth and its splintering into the modern identity kaleidoscope, this might be a good place to start.



Gramsci’s approach was “to infiltrate and create counter social hegemony within the cultural producing institutions”. These areas were chosen:

Family

Religion

Education

Media

Law

So these institutions had to be shaken up. This led ultimately to “The Long March Through the Institutions” and the takeover of academia through the work of Herbert Marcuse and Rudi Dutschke. Looking back, this has been a remarkable success.



These small groups of people can’t have achieved this on their own. We know Gramsci had dealings with people at the Frankfurt School like Max Horkheimer and Theodor Adorno but who else was working with them? Were the Fabians helpful? The Rockefellers are always ready to help.



This work demanded a redefinition of truth and how incredibly successful they have been.

Can there be a better example than Covid? A series of entirely implausible stories were stitched together as a reified message and pushed out by media, politicians, medics and our gullible friends who helped to make it real. It was certainly real if you were on the wrong end of mandates, lockdowns and social bullying.



How do you change public perceptions on such a grand scale to install the current madness? Reification plays an important role. This reification can take the form of promoting and normalising issues such as:



Toxic masculinity, transgenderism, queer as a career, drag queen story time, the gender pay gap, all vaccines are safe, marginalising of marriage, climate change, strange weather patterns, politicians disregard for the public, a growing number of intractable problems, unaffordable housing, huge disparities in wealth, mental health issues in our young people. I am sure you can name more.

Talk about relativism, the ABC’s The Drum, now thankfully off the air, reified the problem of housing for thirteen years as a unique experience for immigrants, black people, Asian people, young people, disabled, lesbians, disabled lesbians, women, older women, Aboriginal women and other intersectionalities.



Guests volubly defended their patch but no-one came close to finding a solution despite the many years the program ran. Things just kept getting worse. Were they meant to? Is this what Fabianism is about or is there some other explanation.



The reifying of strange and often ridiculous concepts to the status of truth means that we often can’t talk to friends, neighbours and family any more. We believe different stories. Different abstractions have been made real. Many depend on our attachment to reified identities.

May the Court show mercy

At this late stage, I am still learning who I am and what the world is. Covid, people like Matt Barrie and James Lindsay are a great help.



There will be no return to normal. That was blown up a long time ago. What we have been marching into is a world distinctly abnormal. The worry is how few seem to recognise it. I am sure Clare Craig does.



My only point of difference with Clare is the extent of my guilt.



I throw myself before the Court’s wise judgment and mercy.



PS I note our ABC has dumped Sarah McDonald from her Sydney morning program.

GOOD THING TOO!!!