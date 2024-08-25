Please excuse the parochial nature of my recent posts. I will move back to a broader agenda in a few days. The reason for this local dilation is the September Council elections across my state of New South Wales.



In some electorates such as mine, matters took a curious turn when the main (rather weak) opposition party to the eco-fascist Labor / Green duopoly, the Liberal Party, failed to submit its papers to the Electoral Commission in time to contest the election.

People who normally make up the numbers on the ballot paper by filling perfunctory positions 2 and 3 are now aspirants for power and in search of leadership qualities they did not expect to need and may not have.



Our region is divided into 4 wards with the 3 successful Councillors in each ward taking office. In two of these wards, only Labor and Greens candidates are standing. Both of these parties are putting up 3 candidates so 6 candidates in all will battle for the three positions by ward.



In the other two wards, we have the same Labor and Green preponderance with the addition of an independent and a Libertarian Party candidate. Greens and Labor are hopeful of taking all twelve positions (4 wards by 3 Councillors). The best democracy can hope for is that this grasping coalition only achieves 10 out of 12.

Despite his party’s fortunate community misfortune, our Labor Mayor Mark Greenhill appears strangely skittish as the election approaches. We now have him launching social media attacks on people he calculates have the effrontery not to vote for him. Unwisely, some have stated so openly. Through gratuitous abuse he has made another of his much lauded contributions to community mental health.

Our Council’s fierce gimlet-eyed Rockefeller Planetary Health agenda

Any way you calculate this, our region is facing a fierce gimlet-eyed Rockefeller Planetary Health agenda. Meanwhile, our Mayor and his gormless Labor and Green accomplices will continue to duck debate as they lead us into a noxious neoliberal nihilistic hell.



To anyone interested, it is obvious that like many Australian Councils, ours has a clearly stated commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. What is less clear is what this will mean for our communities. Councillors on a spectrum from deviously deceptive and dutiful to sublimely witless are no help to us in understanding what is going on.



Our Council’s business papers and records are littered with references to United Nations and World Economic Forum projects and plans. So when the Mayor says something like this in a Facebook post a few days ago. we see one of the many moods of Mayor Mark. Here we see “Principled Mayor” strongly advocating his beliefs and professing his docile nature:

In contrast, we offer audio of Mayor Mark and some top shelf belittling.

Blue Mountain City Council meeting 25th June 2024.



If you weren’t lost in reverie as the Mayor conjured a world of scientific collegiality you may have noted his promise of a carbon neutral Council future. This will be quite an achievement. Here is the Council building at 8pm a few weeks ago. Without the rails, it might be a luxury passenger liner coming into dock.

The audio also gives you a “Bilious Mayor” ffffed up with Climate Deniers attending Council meetings. He is also ffffed up with Conspiracy Theorists:



“coming out of Covid, inventing their secret world orders…and smart aleck comments about gender”.



We are unsure whether the groups he is describing know each other despite the Mayor’s inference that they do.

There is no disagreement. There is no debate.

If anyone can find even the tiniest Mayoral CO2 emission that equates to “disagree”ment, I will offer the most abject apology. He offers no disagreement, merely assertion and insult.



In truth, he is an extremely aggressive public official but only when wearing the robes of office. Council staff attest to this “off the record”. His propensity for abuse deserts him completely when interviewed by the local paper or at public events other than Council meetings.



If you stay with the above Council audio for a minute or two past the Mayor’s indulgent tantrum, you will also hear an astonishingly sycophantic performance from a longstanding Greens councillor.



This fellow thinks science is about consensus. Sadly, most debate in our Council is consensus driven leaving out the broader community, much of the real world and a great deal of common sense.



Councillors and senior staff toy with our interests as though they are their very own ideological playthings. This is a Council renowned for doing business with itself.



You have to attend these meetings or engage Councillors privately to understand the official disdain for anyone seeking to challenge this arrogance. In this, clearly, the Mayor’s performance is the stand out.

Again from the Mayor’s recent Facebook burblings:

You would be something of a dill to deny climate, wouldn’t you?

Here we have “Cunning Mayor” on show through his use of the term CLIMATE DENIERS”. This is designed to paint his enemies as deranged as opposed to another group who “don’t agree” with him. These are actually the same people.



You might wonder why he would split hairs here when his usual practice is to glue clumps of them together. This is his method when labelling individuals and loose disparate groups as “right wing extremists”. You would be something of a dill to deny climate, wouldn’t you. No-one does. What many of us are doing is asking questions; questions he and his colleagues do not want to answer.



The real issue is not about the climate denying strawman. It is NOT about climate change at all. It is about the size and percentage of human emissions and just what our impact on climate change is. In a sane society, we might expect officials to prove the need for these recklessly ambitious climate related policies and their unacknowledged promise of future devastation?



The Mayor is not the only person refusing to show his homework. A month ago, I wrote to the Australian Government NetZero Taskforce seeking a definition of NetZero. Despite a follow-up email, I am still awaiting a reply. This reluctance to engage with people asking questions is widespread. Our masters hope that public ridicule and social persecution will take the place of an answer.



Like this group in Colchester in England, many of us would like to see some evidence. Our Mayor doesn’t have any. We know he doesn’t have any. We know he knows we know he doesn’t have any. So he plays to a disturbingly large and incurious gallery. This would be fine if the penalty for following him was inflicted solely on those silly enough to do so.

One last example, has him vacillating between “Didactic Mayor” and “Pompous Mayor”:

I understand this is only a fraction of his recent output. Fortunately, I am blocked from enjoying his social media genius.



As his most vocal protagonist, I may be the President of this far-right organisation. I am certainly on its executive. I will need to await the Mayor’s definition of my role before making up name tags and letterheads.



I will happily place my extensive community credentials up against his any time. His depiction of large sections of the community in such a poisonous way is extremely divisive. He really should stop. I presume he has been working from a Fabian playbook.

Becoming a Right Wing Extremist is Easy

In much of Australia but especially the upper Blue Mountains where I live, by straying from any of the mainstream socially conditioned opinions we are mandated by polite company to hold, a person instantly becomes a right wing extremist.

Our Mayor sees his role as one of reinforcing these mischaracterisations of a large section of the community using terms that debase his office. That is all he has. This is cowardice.



I know no right wing extremists. NONE . What I am aware of is expanding groups of concerned citizens. This has not merely our Mayor concerned but it has politicians calling for censorship all over the country. May their concerns grow.



Sadly for Mark, unpopularity within the Labor Party has him stuck in his current role. The self-sacrifice he expressed to the ABC radio (see article “A local right winger speaks” below) as the reason he is re-contesting this election is cover for the fact, politically, he is going nowhere. Many of us share his disappointment.



This will be a venomous four years as resentment borne of thwarted ambition is taken out on anyone who disagrees with him or the views of his handlers.

