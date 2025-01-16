Over the past 5 years, we’ve been having trouble with definitions. Terms like vaccine, booster, informed consent, misinformation and mandatory have spewed from our media. They have also infected our everyday conversations.



Whether this made us better informed citizens depends on who you talk to. Many of us think we have a better grasp on how the world works. But have we?



Jonathan Couey, Biology PhD, thinks that we are often victims of something called slave speak. We’ll let him pick up the story (clip 4min 48secs).

The full video from 7th January 2025 is available.



I think he has a point. Ask the person standing next to you what their definition of a vaccine is. Now, measure it, mentally, against your own. Thank them but be prepared not to offer yours. We are trying to understand a process here rather than pick a fight.



Now, compare your friend’s definition against yours and the TGA’s offering below (the TGA is Australia’s regulatory authority for drug approval).



I will be surprised if you don’t end up with three quite different concepts.

Let’s compare definitions

Above, we learn that the TGA only registers a vaccine after it has assessed its benefits as being greater than YOUR risks. With this assurance, we move on.

What we don’t learn is that the TGA is 96% funded by the pharmaceutical industry.



The vaccine manufacturers are indemnified against this risk which means, ultimately, the risk really is yours. Which made the subsequent mandating of them a very interesting development. OK so governments only mandated that you had to take them to be allowed to work.



In fact, they didn’t even do that. In Australia, politicians made your employer enforce the injections. In a sense, they were not mandatory at all. Nor was eating, clothing, and paying rent or the mortgage. It was as optional as homelessness.



This demanded adjustment to the meaning of “informed consent”. Do you consent to being bullied? Good, then you won’t have much need for the informed bit.



In the text above, the popular vaccine success stories are mentioned but strangely the Covid miracle cures are not. The former are administered, principally, by intramuscular injection and this is one of the processes that Jonathan Couey calls dumb. What is he talking about?

He argues there are clear signals of problems with this method going back even prior to the release of the film “Vaxxed - from cover-up to catastrophe” in 2016.

In a later part of the Couey video, he talks about transfection which is the mRNA method and is equally scathing of that. And this is central to his rejection of slave speak. The Messenger RNA platform uses a markedly different process.



Here we inject Acuitas nanolipid particles (in the case of Pfizer and Moderna) - which we are now finding may contain goodness knows what - into our cells where they are unpacked to read instructions for ribosomes to create spike proteins. Meanwhile, these Acuitas constructions travel via lymph nodes to a surprising number of parts of the body often / sometimes (take your pick) producing surprising effects long after the initial event.



This approach used during Covid-19 is called transfection and it is not new. It’s use in humans is. This was approved under Emergency Use Authority which shortcut the usual testing and regulatory requirements.



On the surface, transfection appears somewhat different and more complex than intramuscular jabbing of some toxin into your upper arm. Yet, according to the TGA they are both vaccines. A mouse can be an elephant. It all depends on where you’re standing.



A key Couey complaint is that we should call these things what they are. We should be discussing whether intramuscular injection is safe and effective. mRNA transfection should also be named for what it is not merely lumped under vaccines. They are distinctly different processes. Are either of them any good?



Dr Clare Craig has some doubts. This is my recent exchange with her following the publication of her article on the Moderna platform and its contamination problems.



Couey agrees. We might ask who had much to say in favour of the mRNA trick prior to its elevation to safe and effective under emergency use approval?



The Health Department website goes on to explain:



“Vaccination is the act of receiving a vaccine”.



This is like saying a dog is something that dogs or a computer is something that computes.

Time for some public relations

The remaining four paragraphs from the TGA document match some of the best work coming out of Edelmans, Hill+Knowlton or one of the other big PR firms. These “vaccines” are sure to “fight off an infection much more effectively”, “protect us and the people around us from serious and life-threatening diseases” and “some people experience minor side effects”.



After reading this you can be sure that side effects such as death and autism are NOT really a problem. Time for your booster.



OK so who is this lunatic Jonathan Couey? He is someone who impressed Robert Kennedy Jnr and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) enough to have him placed on their payroll.



He is also the first and most acknowledged person in the book Kennedy published last year called “The Great Wuhan Cover-Up”. We must note that Jonathan is no longer connected with CHD and no longer believes the lab-leak theory.



He held this belief when he first joined CHD but discarded it based on evidence. In fact, he believes this is one of a number of narratives used to distract us from what is actually happening. He acknowledges his past confusion on this matter.

Couey comments here on Robert Malone, Robert Kennedy Jnr and the future.

This is part of a video on Jonathan Couey’s GigahmBiological.com. Robert Malone is speaking in 2021 followed by comment from Couey regarding Malone, Robert Kennedy Jnr and our future (see link to full video in footnotes. 2m 35s).

Are you are a racist? Check your genes.

Let’s move away from our excellent health system to look at racism. You might remember Couey discussing its definition in the opening video.

“Does Racism mean the same thing to you as it does to me?”, he asked.



Our universities play a strong role here as champions of the oppressed. There, academics and students learn that people with white genes oppress people with black genes. We have been doing it for years and we continue to do it. Seems we think about little else whether we know it or not. This may even be because of our troublesome genes.



In the lead-up to Australia Day this notion is certain to get an inside barrier as people convinced of entrenched white racism demand the day be changed. This is the day that, traditionally, celebrated the invasion by people like my white gene, convict ancestor, Joseph Wright. He arrived in 1788 on the luxury liner the Scarborough, the second ship to enter the heads.

The Scarborough - the British East India company (EIC) chartered Scarborough to take a cargo of tea back to Britain after her two voyages transporting convicts

I can understand the desire to change the day but I am not sure how to sort out the genetic turmoil suffered by the bulk of Aboriginal people with mixed European heritage. It must be horrible waking each day and having to decide which side you are on.



If there is agreement, by all means, change the day.



All I am laying out here is the popular notion of racism. As Couey describes, it is slave speak. It is used to manipulate and divide us and our universities play a key role in promulgating these views.



This allows people like the ABC’s Laura Tingle to share the task of reminding us of our privilege and prejudices while ignoring her own. With 1 in 3 Australians born overseas one might expect to see more evidence of racism in our daily lives.



We could digress into how Sexism is used to divide us in a similar way but we won’t.

Our authorities have also claimed the words Misinformation and Disinformation as their own. Many on the left have not noticed and as a person who once embraced that label, I am appalled. They won’t be happy until our Communications Minister, Michelle Rowlands, has her way.



Climate Change is another vague term fashioned as a spear for use against doubters. Non-acceptance of imminent climate catastrophe, despite frenzied misdirected efforts to avert it, is now a sign of personal instability and denying.



So we must resign ourselves to celebrating the profusion of wind turbines across the Great Dividing Range and projects that are similarly destructive and ultimately futile. Questioning is right out and to persist can make you very unpopular. More division.



The universities are active here in spying the role of white genes in colonisation and overdevelopment. This demands degrowth and decolonisation for the west where most of the white genes are. The Rockefellers and their ilk rejoice at our Net Zero madness.



When Facebook took its foot off our neck and allowed resisters back in, the shrieks from those who lost the right to define the world their way was most distressing. Now, they huddle in closed collectives called groups which are fiercely defended by administrative Fabians.



There is another message from Couey in that. He calls for us to close our social media accounts. He wants us to spend more time outside, to direct our concerns and convictions to friends and family. While he recognises the benefits of the web, he figures we might use it more wisely. He has some good ideas.



Most importantly, he wants us to bury slave speak. He argues this is the principal way in which we are manipulated and I think he is right. We don’t have time here but the fantastic claims made for genes and related technology are in urgent need of our scrutiny. A favourite word comes to mind.

Agnotology: the study of culturally induced ignorance or doubt.