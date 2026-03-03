If your local newspaper is among the 165 owned by Australian Community Media (ACM), there is a good chance you have been asked recently to find $30 to pay for its online version. That is the choice facing the people of the Blue Mountains where I live. We used to get a free, home delivered print copy but to retain access to high quality journalism I have paid it.



In the last edition of the paper, there was a letter from a local resident. It was a good one. The person was taking exception to a journalist’s suggestion that $800,000 for a Blue Mountains property is at the reasonable end of affordability. Who is right?



The journalist works for ACM which is the owner of the Blue Mountains Gazette, one of the company’s “brands” . Who is ACM and what does it do? You might find your local paper here.



In August 2022, the joint owners of ACM, Antony Catalano and Alex Waislitz, launched the View Media Group (VMG) and stated:



“VMG is a real estate digital media and agent services business comprising a suite of proptech platforms offering consumer and business solutions in Australia’s $300 billion real estate transactional market…We are bringing together a group of businesses and experts in the industry to form a true disruptor in the rapidly evolving proptech sector”.



The accompanying press release stated:



“VMG will initially include a 72% stake in search portal realestateview.com.au (REV), with minority investments in market-leading AI and data business Propic and the utilities comparison and connection business Beevo. Further investments and acquisitions are expected to be announced by the group in the coming weeks.”

Who are ACM’s friends and enemies?

The press release also points to Kerry Stokes Seven West Media joining the venture and to the latter’s 91% reach into the West Australian market.



This Australian Financial Review article suggests that Stokes and another investor, ANZ, late last year started “revaluing” their commitment to VMG “just as it looks to raise fresh capital”. The article also shares VMG’s aim to “disrupt the $300 billion real estate transactions market currently dominated by Domain and realestate.com.au owner REA Group”, e.g. the CoStar Group and Rupert Murdoch.

So this is a group with an ambitious agenda. At the same time, Catalano and Waislitz lead and have led interesting lives as these articles attest “fall of the party boy”, and this and this. Being a billionaire must be fun. But that is all just an unnecessary distraction. We’re here to talk about housing.



AND just how our newspaper has changed its focus in recent years. In doing so, we might come to understand how it can be so out of touch as to think $800,000 is cheap.

From 3 to 10 times

Historically, there was a time in Australia when three times a person’s median annual wage made buying a house affordable. Four times was getting difficult and five times was considered hard. So I looked into where we are now. The 2021 Census stated that the weekly median household income in the Blue Mountains was $1,756. I am not sure how things have shifted post Covid. It did not help but even if we push it to $2,000 the situation is not much improved. And now in two parent households both are working:



Annual median household income $100,000 (50 times $2000 approximately).

times 10

= Median Blue Mountains house price $1 million.



Take the cheap median $800,000 house and that is still 8 times and how many neighbouring households do you know pulling $2,000 a week? Sydney with a median price of $1,750,000 is simply offensive.



Our politicians pretend to be able to do something about this but in truth we know it is beyond them. Whatever they do or say does not matter. Their pap only works on the young and gullible. They are not allowed to acknowledge the mess made, largely, by their predecessors. In fact, this speculation and mismanagement of residential property has gone on in much of the Western world over the last 40 years. It almost looks like a plan.



Sometimes, the spur has been immigration and other times the immigration of money. There are people who think this is just fine. They have money, lots of it. Over-lending by our banks for residential property has them among the best capitalised in the world. In the middle of last year, the Commonwealth Bank sat atop investment house Goldman Sachs.



Meanwhile, I note the heroes of this story have embraced Artificial Intelligence through the purchase of PROPIC. Are we likely to notice this in our local newspaper? Since the time of Covid, the work that has come out of our Gazette has often lacked integrity and credulity. Evidently, the AI push has aroused consternation among ACM staff. If they fail to report local experience, accurately, what is this to us?



In the meantime, ACM management is asking us to tell them what we think of their brand because The Blue Mountains Gazette wants to serve you better. Why not tell them?

Staff in regional ACM newsrooms concerned about rollout of generative AI model

A Report from ABC Victoria



Goodbye Substack

