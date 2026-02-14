ALP is the acronym for the Australian Labor Party

The Minister for Local Government wrote to all New South Wales (NSW) Councils in late 2024 expressing his concerns over their perceived lack of transparency. He told local Mayors and their CEOs that this is showing up in a waning of public respect for Councillors.



He then came up with this brilliant solution:

This applies across all 128 council areas.



For the 40 years that I have lived in Katoomba and the Blue Mountains, the right to address our local representatives at Council meetings on issues affecting our lives has been a vital element of our dwindling democracy.



Unfortunately, because of concerns over this lack of Council transparency and shrinking respect, Ron Hoenig, the NSW Local Government Minister has decided the solution is to silence community voices. Our elimination was recently affirmed by the NSW Government’s revised Code of Meeting Practice for local councils. His reasons are described here:

Well done, Ron.

In Hoenig’s defence, there are articles stating that he is promoting the idea of separate gatherings where the public can have a say but what is planned is vague, at best. The complete absence of any local discussion on this issue cannot be excused. Equally confusing is how anyone could think this will increase bureaucratic transparency and respect for public officials.



I became aware of this decision earlier this week after watching a video recording of the proceedings of the most recent Blue Mountains City Council meeting. As the Office of Local Government (OLG) reference above explains, it wasn’t exactly a secret. Just in the area where I live. How many other NSW residents know of this development?

Local politicians and media helped to keep the secret

Typically, our state government’s local mouthpiece, the Blue Mountains Gazette failed to report on this.



Anyone living in a Western country has surely noticed the increasingly strange and disdainful behaviour of members of our political class in recent years. This is especially true in Australia. In New South Wales, the country’s largest and most populous state, the situation is dire. Within that context, this decision becomes more understandable.



After watching the recording of Blue Mountains City Council’s January 2026 meeting, I called the Office of Local Government to confirm this story and spoke to a very pleasant woman who explained that the main reason for this decision was meetings were too long. That’s often true but it’s not the public’s fault. We are given 3 minutes to state our concerns and our Mayor is fierce in policing that time limit. This allows plenty of time for official blustering and confabulation.



Back in September 2024, NSW councils were invited to make submissions aimed at addressing Hoenig’s respect and transparency worries. Our Council’s reply can be found in its reply to the state government's. Our Council replied on 27th November 2024:



This correspondence was co-signed by Mayor, Mark Greenhill, and CEO, Rosemary Dillon. Their unbiased assessment was that at least one Council, theirs, was operating pretty effectively. They explained that Minister Ron had nothing to worry about as there might be one or two uncooperative Councillors across the state but they are the exception and using our Council as an example, everything is perfectly transparent.



Is that true? If it is, how did this matter slip through without raising public awareness.

Join us at a local Council meeting

I invite you to attend a Blue Mountains City Council meeting and see this transparency in action. The whole of the Council business affairs, including the decision to deny the public the right and opportunity to address agenda items, was all wrapped up in 16 minutes. Thank goodness no members of the public sought to blow the meeting out by taking their 3 minutes.

On transparency, our Council has this wonderful initiative where matters are dealt with “in globo”.

They simply batch every matter on the agenda unless a rebel councillor displays the bad manners of seeking actually to speak to a matter that should have been handled in a back room away from the public gaze.



Go to 9 minute 3 seconds in the clip above to hear the Mayor’s official declaration of the public’s silencing.



You can be excused for missing this change as the period set aside for public comment ran through December to 6th January 2026. This is the old strategy of ramming through anti-societal measures during the festive season. You can’t blame our Council for that. They didn’t set the timeline.



What you can criticise is the highlighting of major changes to the Code of Meeting Practice which exclude any mention of plans to deny the public a voice. I invite you, again, to go to:



Item 8 in the Blue Mountains City Council Business Papers of 25th November 2025, p35.



There you will find concerns regarding staff and Councillor safety. The Council Support Service authors are also anxious not to be accused of being “ablist” or treating people as “otherised”. They seem less concerned about the “otherising” of the whole community.

I discuss the issue with my local representatives and ask some questions

I understand that this was a state government decision. It wasn’t a Blue Mountains. City Council one. Yet, certain that they shared my regard for public accountability, I wrote to Blue Mountains City CEO and Councillors to see what they knew and wanted to do about it.



It was a slow Saturday so, while awaiting a reply, I decided to give 8 of them a call. Two of them spoke to me, briefly, but had urgent meetings to go to. One emailed me to say it wasn’t her fault. One called me back. I am awaiting to hear from the remaining 4.



What I wanted to know was the following:

How had this decision passed through Council process in the absence of any local debate;

Had our local members pushed back against it;

Was there any press release or public statement bringing this matter to public attention;

Why was the elimination of the public’s right to address Council not highlighted in the November 2025 Business Papers?

Two of the Councillors, like the Mayor, ran the Pontius Pilate excuse:



"I am innocent of this [community’s] blood. It is YOUR responsibility!" (Matthew 27:24, NIV)



And so I recognised it was.



The Councillor who called me back, Daniel Myles, was most helpful as he often is. That is, after getting over the initial shock that this decision has already become Council policy. Initially, he thought I must be wrong and was over-reacting but after a call to someone in the know, he called me back to confirm the change has been made.

AND TWO HOURS LATER

Surprisingly, two hours later I received an email from our Mayor telling me that all of our concerns have been addressed and that he has put a remedy in place. What a coincidence (see STOP PRESS below). This raises additional questions but, critically, emphasises the fact that the public spotlight is often a spur to political action.



It is not yet clear what form this remedy will take or who was consulted in its conception. The timeline suggests it is the vision of a very small group. Watch this space for updates. I wonder whether we might expect a Gazette press release or official Council notice.



This is the sad state of local politics in my state. The Labor Party treats its representatives as captives who do the party’s bidding and our local representatives do nothing to disavow us of that fact. The party’s regard for the public invites the use of profanity that I am reluctant to use in this forum. I wonder which hateful Labor think tank came up with this piece of genius. Probably, the same one that is shaping Federal policy. Was the peripatetic Julie Inman-Grant consulted?



The political circus that is New South Wales politics reached new heights of hilarity when the Liberal Party failed to submit paperwork that allowed them to compete in the last election. In 8 Council areas, you had the choice of the Labor Party or its deep green left faction, the Greens.



If you are reading this from the USA, this is like having a Council with all Democrats. We have 9 Labor, 2 Greens and 1 Independent (it was the Independent that returned my call). So there is no need for debate. Everyone agrees with everyone else.



And so the price for not representing your community well is not as onerous as it might be.

We need more people to take an interest in what is going on or we deserve what we get.



STOP PRESS: Just as I was finishing this article, I received an email from the Mayor. Here it is along with my response:



On Saturday, 14 February 2026 at 13:57, Mark Greenhill <mgreenhill@bmcc.nsw.gov.au> wrote:

