Warren Ross
Sep 12

Hi Warren,

How are you doing?. I hope you are well and a little rested after separating yourself from social media for a bit..

Thank you for following up on the many issues with His Majesty the Mayor. It's truly commendable that you have continued to pursue him and have become a constant thorn in his side. I see more and more discontent and hatred building against him, from within our community. I also notice that he is less prominent in the Gazette these days. Maybe it's just a lull or maybe he is laying low.

I wonder if any of the councillors are becoming any braver at opposing his dictates?

I'm glad, in a way that I'm unable to view his facebook page as I know seeing his updates would be causing my blood to boil on a regular basis,

As to the Gazette... I absolutely loathe the prominent pharma advertising on the front and back cover (and the advertorials inside the paper). It is sickening to see under the heading of, 'Community News,' the promotion of psychiatric medication to children as '"life changing." I draw particular attention to the definition given in the last paragraph. "ADHD is a developmental disorder that begins in early childhood and can impact a person's ability to balance responsibilities, time management skills and cause tendencies to hyper-focus on specific tasks or areas of interest." This sounds like pretty normal childhood behaviour to me!

I don't mind so much the ads from local businesses because without that I wouldn't know they existed. The ads are becoming larger and more prominent though.

I note that published articles and letters rarely contradict the general views of our Labor/Green/leftist orientated community and generally promote more of the same. earthy, green feel good vibe. I get the feeling that anything too controversial is most likely rejected by the editors.

Thank you for keeping up writing your articles, Warren. I look forward to your updates.

Name Withheld

Deconstructing 4IR Narratives
Sep 12

1 in 20 Australians have ADHD according to the article. I'm sure there's a lot more children presenting with ADHD symptoms after the lockdowns, being pushed online, and the relentless fear and doom campaign orchestrated. But, as always, that's not to be discussed. Either is the myriad of reasons children and families aren't coping. The new world order answer is always- medicate and teach the people the problem lies within themselves and can be fixed with drugs and a side sprinkling of mindfulness.

