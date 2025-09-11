Do you have a local newspaper where you live? If you do, have you noticed anything funny or different about it lately? Some very strange things have been happening with ours. The front page used to carry stories of locals who have made good or reasonably good. There’d be occasional reports of minor mishaps but they would soon be followed next week by a Festival or performance triumph.



Today, the first 4 pages of our Blue Mountains Gazette look like this:

The Gazette's almost fanatical concern for our health, in recent years, has been echoed by our political leaders at federal, state and local levels. Here, our local Mayor's efforts have been most noteworthy. These collaborators needed us vaxxed and boosted for our own good and any opinion that challenged this need was struck out by the editor’s blue pencil.



Now, starting from the front page of this week’s edition, push your way past Brand Ambassador, Gwen Silvani and her vitamins, the Simpson’s toothpaste, the best in protein shakes and the latest age defying Revlon products.



It is finally time for some high grade journalism. After urging us to engage in death defying Big Pharma experiments, this fine publication warns us there is a downside.

It’s Time to Celebrate Overdose Day

By all means take those drugs but don't take too many of them. And beware you might get caught. This Overdose “Awareness” Day article notes that the Nepean - Blue Mountains region has a higher rate of death by overdose than the national average so there is plenty to celebrate. This provides welcome fodder for Federal Member Susan Templeman's expanding mental health service initiatives.

Whether it was Winston Churchill, Andrew Wolstenholme or Obama stooge, Rahm Emanuel, who urged us to "never let a good crisis go to waste”, our Blue Mountains Gazette has picked up the idea and is accentuating the importance of this day in its own unique way. This advertisement appears just below the story in the paper’s online version.



Articles like the Overdose Day story are typically squeezed into a quarter of a page and the rest is allocated to even more newsworthy advertisements.

So it is great to see our local newspaper supporting industry even if it is Big Pharma. The editor won't have a word said against it.



No-one should think our Mayor and Council are left out. Blue Mountains City Council's hefty weekly advertising budget at the Gazette guarantees regular and glowing celebrations of their achievements. It is so exciting.

Here you'll be reminded of just how much they love the environment with promotions of green bins, biodiversity and ecotourism. What they are less keen on is some of the people who occupy it. Biodiversity of opinion is thoroughly discouraged and the Gazette does its best to ensure Council's money is well applied by seeing no unwelcome diversity gets into print.

As usual, Federal representative Susan is fighting for us, as she has for the last four years, keen to see that we get our Covid boosters and flu shots. She believes in “The Science”. I have first hand knowledge of this conviction.

And at the state level, Trish can assist with what exactly? - I’d like the Office of Local Government to assist in pulling our Mayor into line - Just the same it’s a nice photo op. I wonder how much that costs. These advertisements must be a real spur to journalistic integrity.



There are other compelling stories in this week’s issue. You can downsize to an apartment for $750,000. The under 25’s will be clamouring for these when they finish their $25 an hour casual cafe shifts. The Wentworth Falls School of Arts is getting another much needed fit out after Council’s hiring fee priced it into oblivion at the turn of this century. Then there’s the 30 year old tourist coach parking issue that Council is addressing again (I have much more to say about that here).



And isn’t this great news:

These life-changing tweaks will make it easier to medicate your children. Things are moving a little slowly now but wait till your local GP is tweaked. Who to choose? I’d start with one who had a good record of injecting the Covid mystery elixir into the young ‘uns'. Just imagine, six months of doped up kids to allow you time to do what you need to do. That HAS to be good.



And this report comes from AAP a founding member of The Trusted News Initiative. Trust them? There is no room for doubt in modern Australia or there soon won’t be when the legislation goes through.



Dr Rebekah Hoffman who chairs the NSW Division of the GP’s college has even written a script for you to use on your tweaked doctor:



“Can you do this for me?” It will work like hypnosis.



OK, I am not a doctor and I am not offering medical advice but please choose your doctor very carefully in this case and try to find out how heavily they’ve been tweaked.



And before you do any of that I suggest you read this book. Here you will learn about the fine work mental health experts Patrick McGorry and Ian Hickie are doing for Headspace and the World Economic Forum where they are Agenda Contributors.



John Ellison Was Winter Magic

Now we move to a story from this week’s Gazette of purely local interest and so I invite overseas and interstate readers to return to their business.



If you’ve decided to stay, what follows relates to the Winter Magic Festival. This was a local show that was held once a year in June. Some years this drew 40 to 50,000 people for this one day event.

Winter Magic - the weekend when the community takes over the town

What I have described above about excessive advertising, Covid boosting and politicians thrusting their faces before cameras is just a weekly variation on a regular pattern.



That is not what spurred me to write this today. What pushed me to the keyboard was this week’s Letters page. I had been waiting for a welcome flood of letters from people noting, a friend, John Ellison's passing. There was an excellent article last week but no letters ... until two days ago.



The first was praiseworthy of John's legacy by someone who owns one of his paintings, as I do. The second was by a "keen amateur historian". He seemed to claim credit for at least part of John's work. Thankfully, Mr Jerrat didn't claim the "City of the Arts" inspiration or Blue Mountains City Council's now forgotten Cultural Plan. He left John those but he wanted to take Winter Magic from him. Why now? I imagine Jerrat has been stewing at home in Blackheath all these years waiting for the moment to reclaim his place in Katoomba history.

Winter Magic was John Ellison’s idea. What puzzles me is why the Blue Mountains Gazette would allow someone to contest that.



Annoying as that letter might be for some people, what stirred me up is that the Gazette editor should show such poor taste in publishing it. Why now and where was that blue pencil? I will simply need to lower the bar of expectation once again for what was once a valued local resource. I may need to remove a few floorboards.

So you have a choice. You can embrace this new and less well known vision of Winter Magic or you can listen to John explain where it came from in his own words. This may have been a mischievous act on the part of the current editor. Mick Ticehurst, who was the editor for many years, was mischievous like that. He enjoyed a good letters war but he was never mean. This looks mean.



The image below links to an interview Nigel Glassey conducted with John 28th July 2021.

I was interviewed by Nigel too because of my participation:

That interview can be listened to here.



What happened to our local newspaper?

What happened to our political representatives?

What is happening to our society?



Warren Ross

