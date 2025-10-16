In the last week, our local newspaper retreated behind a paywall. This seems an unusual strategic move. What adds to the puzzle is that it intends to continue publishing and distributing its print version. In truth, these days that distribution is spasmodic at best.



Any way it seemed a good opportunity to fill the gap with perspectives on local national and international events. For the full Blue Mountains Gizzard experience follow this link or click on the image below. What follows is a cut-down version of the Gizzard’s first edition.



Children come in handy when you want to introduce a Digital ID

In many countries. governments feel a real urgency to introduce a digital id. The problem is how to make it appear inevitable, if not essential. Coercion is cheaper and less messy than bludgeoning. But the resignation that comes from wearing down people’s incredulity and willingness to betray their own interests can take time. In Australia, our Federal Government and its notorious e-safety commissioner are using our children as a wedge to counter our reluctance. Children under 16 are to be denied access to social media. The trick is YOU have to prove you are not a teenager. Why would you do that? FOR THE GOOD OF !!!

Click on image for video

The narrator explains:

“From December 10, people under the age of 16 will no longer have access to social media accounts”.

What a brilliant marketing campaign.

FOR THE GOOD OF

It has a punch, doesn’t it? Was this Edelman’s or FleishmanHillard’s work or maybe our PM’s BETA unit. This brilliant new Federal Government campaign is aimed at protecting our children. Nothing to fear. It is clearly about children of 15 years and 364 days or younger. Are you older than that? Good, then just settle down and let it pass. This is the latest of many FOR THE GOOD OF programs our caring and generous Federal Government plans to share with us. As with the last FOR THE GOOD OF Covid call, you won’t make a fuss. Of course, you have to prove you are not some sneaky 15 year old. You’ll do that, won’t you .... FOR THE GOOD OF.

Our Mayor introduces the great Dob-a-thon

To DOB is an Australian slang term for someone who runs to a referee, a teacher, their parents or some other authority to scream injustice. This is often designed to conceal their own participation in a conflict, usually, over some minor slight. The story imparted to many of us by Australia’s convict history is that “dobbing” is simply unmanly. I know that’s an unfashionable term but that is how it has been perceived. Traditionally, there have been few worse things to be called than a dobber.

We live in a new and evolving culture. During the manufactured Covid-19 crisis, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in New South Wales, Gary Worboys, urged Australians to dob in anyone who breached the Covid rules. Further, he warned us our neighbours would dob us in if they saw us doing anything we shouldn’t be doing.



Dobbing is about to become very fashionable in my little town of Katoomba. A little like the way Australia is being used to test some of the more innovative elements of New World Order overreach, our region appears to have been selected to test public tolerance of various social programs.



It seems our community has become a seething, writhing hothouse of racism, misogyny and hatred? It hasn’t happened overnight. It began with people who didn’t act FOR THE GOOD OF during Covid. These people chose to remain “unvaccinated” and lethal. Now, we need to be vaccinated against our own intolerance.



This is not to suggest there are not some very real problems but Captain Fear has a history of never allowing caution or moderation to deter a good campaign of fear and division. I suggest we take great care in watching where this leads.

This boiling intolerance is everywhere. It is hoped these workshops will produce experts at finding these traits. Happily, they will then teach others how to root these criminals out.



Look at that earnest, principled expression. No-one has done more than our Mayor for social cohesion or to make us aware of the need for it. To read the full story and what inspired it, go to The Katoomba Gizzard.

An Interesting Gateway

I wonder what the recent figures on family breakdown are? The current economy can’t be doing much for marital harmony. So it is good to see the renovation work that has been going on up the road from my home. The manse attached to the old Uniting Church appears to have a new purpose. Until recently, it was a transitory socialising point for a variety of people but had become quite run down. It now carries the Gateway Family Services sign that you see below.

There is so much emphasis on these support services. Increasingly, our town seems to run on them. We must be one of the great Op Shop centres of the world. This is cause for celebration with some local officials but has anyone noticed a pattern here.



And what is this a Gateway to?



I just hope a Bystander doesn’t see me asking these questions. I might be intervened upon.

World Op Shop Day celebrated in the Op Shop capital of Australia

A Story of Tolerance

Our Mayor was one of the great champions of the Covid cataclysm narrative. I challenge you to put up a local representative to match him for zeal in suppressing dissenters.



For years, he engaged in a personal vendetta against an organisation called the Australian Vaccination-Risks Network (AVN). This is a body travelling Australia and inviting people injured by the mRNA / adenovirus poisons to tell their story. He made a practice of using Council meetings to deliver Churchillian speeches about where he will fight this group.

Well, he lost a battle this week. He attempted to fine this bus from AVN for parking in front of the Blue Mountains City Council chambers.

This quote comes from vax bus organisers and tells the story much better than I can:



“After weeks of public outrage, media exposure, and the support of honest councillors and everyday Australians, Revenue NSW has just confirmed the unlawful parking fine has been withdrawn.

“Their letter even admits the truth: “the signage did not apply at the time the vehicle was parked.”



Exactly what we said from day one.

“But notice the line buried at the bottom [of above image]:

“Blue Mountains City Council may decide to issue a replacement fine.”

“Even after being caught out, they still want another swing at us. That says it all.

This was never about parking, it was about silencing the truth and punishing those who dared to listen to vaccine-injured families.“

See related story: Our Mayor goes to war with a bus

Where Australia is a world leader

Australia is leading OECD countries in the loss of the purchasing power of our dollar. As at the middle of 2024, per capita household income had dropped by 8% over the previous two years. And it is not only housing that has become unaffordable.



Overseas readers might be interested in what it costs to buy a beer. At the time of this SB Ale advertisement in 1903, you could buy a case for around 70 cents. Today, a single beer in Sydney can cost you $15. Paying $11 to $12 is almost the norm.

Australia - home of the $15 beer

The Western Sydney Aerotropolis

The Blue Mountains, where I live, is on the edge of Sydney. We are considered part of greater Sydney but are 100 kilometres from that city’s centre. I suppose it makes it easier if you want to simplify planning policy across a region.



As I speak, a big new airport complex or Aerotropolis is being built on a site around 70 kilometres from where I am now but in getting to that complex, flight paths will criss-cross the Blue Mountains. This presents potential noise problems for a region that has never before had to suffer this. Local Councillors have raised their concerns.

On the surface, they don’t seem to be getting much traction. The Federal and State governments are committed to this airport’s needs above all else. This airport vision and just-in-time (JIT) links to manufacturing and logistics hubs are major international trends and Australia is probably a little behind. China has over 100 Aerotropoli with another 100 in the construction phase. There are currently 35 operating in the USA. That aside, we’ll see how our Mayor goes in these negotiations with determined governments from his own party.



Whether we like it or not there are big changes coming. Is the Blue Mountains part of the planning at all? Which part? John Kasarda is someone who has advised on many Aerotropolis projects and is probably the world’s leading expert on the subject. He has been an adviser on Western Sydney Airport and on too many others to mention. His depiction of the role of the Aerotropolis in our future is compelling. I found this book that Kasarda helped to write both fascinating. and disturbing.

Aerotropolis - our just in time future?

Here is one of the more interesting quotes from the book:



“More than a third of all the goods traded in the world, some $3 trillion worth—but barely 1 percent of its weight!—travels via air freight”.



Greens take note.



Let me close this section off before it gets too long. Again we saw the Mayor and Council’s deep concern for the impact of PFAS poisoning and its disregard of those injured and even killed by other poisons, the mRNA / Adenovirus ones. Our local leaders seem to have clear but concealed briefs.



NB: Councillor Hoare, the name you were looking for is Catherine KENNEDY.



Sylvia Ford’s extraordinary contribution to animal care in the Blue Mountains for over 40 years was noted as were plans to erect a plaque in her honour. The Mayor, Councillors Van Opdorp and Hollywood spoke of Sylvia’s remarkable legacy.



Lastly, I found this cameo from Mayor Mark at the meeting’s end a little peculiar”

“Caring and sweating the little stuff”.

46 year old debt yet to be honoured

For those of you who are following this story, I am sorry neither Karen nor the Katoomba Review have heard from the Gazette management. We would simply like to have this matter cleared up one way or the other. Here is a reminder of what this is about. Karen is claiming prize money for winning a Blue Mountains Gazette logo design competition back in 1979. According to her, despite numerous attempts to claim the prize, it has not been paid out. The original winner’s fee was $100 which today, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Inflation Calculator, sits at $579.62. Full story here.

Enough for now

What I don’t have space to tell you about here is the clock, the new train service, Council meeting report and a few other items. For these, you’ll have to go to The Blue Mountains Gizzard.

But one last thing - some excellent reading

If I could get people to read one article that I thought summed up the challenges we are facing, this would be it. Here is an example.



“The four years between Trump’s terms were not random chaos. They were precisely engineered to create unbearable tension. Every button of the resistance demographic was systematically pushed. Every trigger activated; every fear confirmed but to understand this manipulation we must first dispel a fundamental myth, the political spectrum itself...the idea that all political positions can be mapped onto a simple left right spectrum isn’t a natural law. It is a social construct dating back to the French Revolution seating arrangements....this artificial division has become the primary lens through which most people view all political and social issues”.



Like sports team loyalty, political “sides” are purely tribal affiliations. There’s no logical reason why someone who supports lower taxes should also oppose immigration, or why someone favoring environmental protection should also support specific foreign policy positions. These clustering of beliefs aren’t based on coherent philosophy – they’re based on tribal identity. Like sports team loyalty are purely tribal affiliations”.



AND



“Making the resistance feel like they were winning became crucial. As institutional credibility crumbled and traditional power structures appeared to fail, the resistance celebrated what seemed like the fulfilment of their predictions. Alternative systems gained momentum. The old order appeared to be falling.”

But each “victory” against the apparent system has only brought their true agenda closer to fruition. The “resistance” is celebrating the dismantling of protective institutions while they are preparing their replacement with something far worse”



Now, if you were triggered here by the word Trump, you’ve missed the point. You may be beyond help. My calm assessment is that he is leading us to oblivion but I’m not embracing the other lot either. Locally, I see no difference between the roles Sussan Ley and Albanese are playing. They have their concealed briefs too.



Yet, I do see value in the institutions that these people are betraying. Staying aware is important but if in our defiance we allow these institutions to be dismantled, we may live to regret it or at least our children will.

PART 1 is excellent too.





