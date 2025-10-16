Katoomba Review

Petra Liverani
5d

I read Erik's post (1st part). He could be right in his prognostications but I'm a little doubtful. My trouble is that I'm at an age now where if power really takes control because the proletariat are too silly to stop it then I'm happy to go. It's not those in power that bother me the most, it's the proles who insist on defending their monstrous lies - including most of my friends. I find it very difficult to get over the fact that my friends are not willing to even discuss the covid BS. They're no lesser censors than our OAMed friend ... and yet they don't have the excuse of the vested interest he does.

Petra Liverani
5dEdited

Very amusing, Warren, while disturbing, of course.

"The four years between Trump’s terms were not random chaos. They were precisely engineered to create unbearable tension."

This aligns with what was laid out on the front cover of the Christmas edition of the Economist, titled Planet Trump, published just prior to the 2016 election, namely that Trump would get in and then be "resurrected" obviously meaning that he wouldn't be in for consecutive terms but return later.

From my post:

https://petraliverani.substack.com/p/did-the-economist-tell-us-in-2016

In his short, highly-recommended two-part series, YouTuber, eyevolution smith, shows very interesting Tarot, astrological and numerical connections to be made on the cover of The Economist’s publication, The World in 2017, from which we can only infer that - whatever machinations needed for it to happen and assuming all goes to plan - Trump will be President twice.

I recommend his channel for other analyses, including Scripted Skies (Parts 1-3).

If you think that serious machinations don’t occur to swing elections in so-called democratic countries consider the events that occurred in the leadup to the critical November 2001 Australian federal election:

August - staged refugee boat, the “Tampa affair”

September - 9/11 (when Prime Minister, John Howard, just happened to be paying a “surprise” visit to Washington, DC)

October - staged refugee boat, “Children Overboard”

If you pay careful attention, underneath the propaganda you will see what the deliberately-named film, Leaky Boat, made by Screen Australia/Screen West is really telling us.

https://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/blog/how-major-fraud-helped-john-howard-to-election-victory-in-2001

