Elizabeth Hart
Sep 25

The taxpayer-funded 7:30 program facilitated then Health Department Secretary Brendan Murphy telling lies about the COVID-19 vaccines in his chat with Leigh Sales in February 2021.

Murphy assured Australians that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine products had "gone through the normal, full range of regulatory approvals for our vaccines…” when in fact they were only provisionally approved…

See my email to Brendan Murphy, dated 24 February 2021:

COVID-19 vaccines are NOT fully approved by the TGA:

https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/covid-19-vaccines-are-not-fully-approved-by-the-tga.pdf

Also see my complaint to the ABC on this matter, sent on 8 March 2021:

Re: Misleading information - Brendan Murphy's interview with Leigh Sales, 3 February 2021:

https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/misleading-information-brendan-murphys-interview-with-abc-leigh-sales.pdf

The significant issue is that Australians were lied to about the vaccines, and so unable to make an authentically informed decision about the COVID-19 vaccine products.

This dire situation is hugely compounded by the fact coercion and mandates were imposed upon the population to make them submit to vaccination, including the threat of loss of livelihood and participation in society for non-compliance.

It’s impossible for vaccinators to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination from people who are under duress to comply - duress vitiates consent.

So here we are, I contend NO-ONE has given valid consent to the COVID-19 vaccines in a hostile climate of lies, coercion and mandates.

What is this going to mean when the penny drops?

Diane
Sep 25

Warren this is a horrifying story in so many ways. I truly believe those who continue to push the safe and effective mantra are not at all well intentioned, quite the opposite.

Thank you for introducing me Professor Julie Leask. A demon if ever there was one, with such a pleasant smile. Reading about her award and her work with WHO etc gave me the cold shivers. Her grandmother and mother were against unnecessary health and vax interventions, yet she has gone the compete opposite. Unreal and sickening.

