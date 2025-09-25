A friend urged me to watch Wednesday night’s 7.30 program on the ABC. I was reluctant to act on this urging. Much of the discussion around Covid has become so fractured with the RFK Jnr cheer squad, the lab leak people, bat people, no-virusers, those who just want contaminants out and those who think nothing happened. This has caused my attention to stray.



To my shame, I was once a keen ABC watcher. Two nights ago, the tease that drew me back was the idea that, finally, people injured by Pfizer and Astra Zeneca were being given the chance to tell their story on our national broadcaster.



Could this be a tear in the “safe and effective” curtain? Sadly, it wasn’t. Here’s a challenge. See if you can sit through this excruciating 7 minutes and 31 seconds. If you can, I invite you to compare notes with someone who has no medical background and claims no special insights. Me.

I do like to look at the language. So let’s start.

Injuries are very rare

The two claimants featured in the clip appeared to be among those very rare Australians with a valid claim for compensation. There may be hundreds of outstanding claimants but there are always people willing to scam the system and not all of them are politicians. Remember this: INJURIES ARE RARE and when they are not THEY ARE VERY RARE.

We are not anti-vaxxers

In order to ensure there is no misplaced sympathy from 7.30’s forensic ABC audience, we were assured early on that the two featured guests were not anti-vaxxers. We might reasonably assume they are not Sovereign Citizens, racists, Nazis or right wing loonies either. We were given a clear assurance from Kathleen Kelly that she was not an anti-vaxxer.



Chris Nemeth explained:



”Taking the vaccine is part of the social contract. You take the vaccine to protect those around you”.



Good enough. OK Sarah, we’re ready. Sell us on their plight.

Bureaucracy and bungling is the real issue

This is an old story of government inefficiency and mismanagement. There is no intent on the part of government to cause harm. It is just paperwork. Paperwork needed to make sure no-one is scamming a system designed to keep us safe.



We then learn the Pfizer injection, effectively, gave Kathleen 9 heart attacks. The safety that comes with Astra Zeneca has Chris giving himself weekly, life-long transmissions to protect his immune system.

It was a turning point

“The vaccine rollout was a turning point in the Covid pandemic”.

Tom Hartley, ABC presenter



”The feeling was that two doses would give you some good protection. The chances of getting a serious or severe adverse reaction was very, very rare”.

Professor Nicholas Wood, Sydney University.



It must be a great comfort for the injured to know that steps were taken at this turning point based on the feeling.

What went wrong?

“And the government set up a so-called safety net”.

Tom Hartley, ABC

“It was really designed to support trust in the rollout and increase uptake and appropriately compensate anyone that had a serious side effect.

Professor Nicholas Wood



”Administered by Services Australia, the vaccine claims scheme was sold as a simple and quick process for compensation but since its closure a year ago hundreds of claims remain unresolved with allegations the process has been cruel and highly complex”.

Tom Hartley, ABC



Well, it’s hard to imagine what could have gone wrong. As we heard, this safety net was designed to support trust and increase uptake and be a quick process for compensation”.



That “increase uptake” has my curiosity. Where is it Nicholas works again? Sydney University. Isn’t that the home of Julie Leask? It sure is. Do you think they know each other? Let’s see:



It seems Julie and Nicholas are working on this together.

I have been interested in Ms Leask’s work for the past few years. How could I not when during Covid she popped up on TV more often than a McDonalds advertisement. I remember her holding these titles:

Just what I want in a medical professional. Someone who leads a Nudge Unit

Could this have rubbed off on Nicholas and could his reference to the importance of “increasing uptake” give us a hint of misguided emphasis. Do you think trust, compensation and the safety net might run a long second to uptake at Sydney Uni? Just a thought.



Here is another link to a video that shows the sort of people Nicholas Wood is hanging out with.

Julie Leask explains No Jab, No Pay, No Play policy

And here is an astonishing radio interview between and Julie and ABC’s Samantha Hawley on Gadigal Land in a plush Aunty studio. This is interventionist ABC at its most trident. The quickly dismissed the idea that vaccines don’t cause autism without being able to explain what Autism is.

It currently covers everything from children who lose speech and social connection after injection, 23 year old children in nappies who explode into tantrums, social influencers who want equality for Austism, children with a fixation, obsession or extreme talent. It is broad enough not to mean anything. Just how Julie and her friends, such as Nicholas Wood, like it. Her mRNA comments are perfect drivel.



To Julie’s horror she explains that people are asking question of nurses. How dare they.

Let’s look at the numbers

4,962 claims

2,482 claims denied

522 approved

1,045 withdrawn

722 unresolved



On first glance, this suggests there are a lot of scammers and good on our authorities for pushing back but 50% seems a lot. So two more than half of these people errantly thought they were injured or thought they could convince Services Australia that they were. Another fifth or 1,045 gave up and on those figures we can expect three quarters of the 722 to give up or be knocked back.



Those 522 that weren’t pushed out of the safety net received a sum of $40 million which works out around $76,628.35. About a year’s pay. Not all that exciting for people who have lost the ability to work. Be assured, these people had to be pretty sick.



And in keeping with our parallel universe there are these AusVaxSafety figures which show:

Click on image for full list of adverse events by product offering

I post this image for shock value but it does come from an official government source, AusVaxSafety. Admittedly, Moderna “adverse events” are higher than the average 25-27% of the other companies but that is understandable in that their dose was three times as strong. Will we go for impact or “safety”, pondered Stephane Bancel? Hang the safety was Moderna’s call.



So why do these numbers vary so much from “official” figures? Is the AusVaxSafety gauge that much more sensitive or is it that strange concept that somewhere, somehow we have to be told? We have to be complicit in our own demise? I don’t know. I do know that AusVaxSafety tries harder to gather evidence of adverse results (what a lovely euphemism).

Who is knocking back the claims?

This is where things get really interesting. Who remembers Robodebt? Thousands of impoverished Australians were hounded for debts they did not owe resulting in unaccountable misery, suicides and $2.3 billion in compensation. A victim might even receive some money if they survived long enough to be paid out. This gave us a hint of how unscrupulous and mendacious government could be. Worse was to come.



Who was the public servant that acted as front man for the robo-debt crisis on behalf of Centrelink’s, Human Services? Master spin doctor Hank Jongen.



Who is the man at Services Australia responsible for processing the Covid-19 claims? You guessed it. It’s Hank again. The light text against the light background that flashed briefly on the screen may have been designed to protect Hank’s privacy but I have no such concern.

Next, who has been responsible for deciding whether a claimant is worthy? Kathleen privately engaged a Personal Injury lawyer, Tanya Neilson, to represent her. In doing so, Tanya contacted Federal Health Minister, Mark Butler.

And this is where we need to read the fine print. In the 7.30 “expose” she swished a letter across the screen. If you were quick, you now know who did the knocking back. If you weren’t you can study the letter with me now.

The scheme has now closed

Mark Butler’s letter to Tanya Neilson reveals the Therapeutic Goods Adminstration’s (TGA) central role in determining eligibility for compensation:

”Decisions about which claims are eligible for compensation under the scheme were based on the advice of the Therapeutic Goods Administration and took into account the adverse events listed in the approved Australian Product Information for each Covid-19 vaccine as well as the clinical significance of the condition….The scheme has now closed and there is no intention to add any further conditions”.

from Mark Butler letter to Tanya Neilson



Who was the head of the TGA through the critical Covid period? The notorious John Skerritt who retired on my birthday in 2023. That was a present I didn’t know I had been given until tonight. Some of his best work is linked to here.

We should be reminded that the TGA makes us world leaders by bending Australia’s drug approval process to Big Pharma’s needs. The TGA’s zeal in approving experimental drugs and knocking back claims from its victims is not surprising when one realises private pharmaceutical companies provide 96% of the TGA’s funding (research by former ABC Catalyst investigative reporter, Maryanne Demasi).

Over the past decades, regulatory agencies have seen large proportions of their budgets funded by the industry they are sworn to regulate.

The program inferred there were no deaths

I suppose you could assume that as the program was only dealing with claims there was no need to discuss deaths. Admittedly, it is hard to complain if you are dead. There is nothing to bungle and no need for paperwork. Just slap that Covid-19 stamp on the file.



But if there were no deaths, what are these “Forest of the Fallen” anti-vaxxers whining about?

Voters arriving at Werri Beach, New South Wales, Australia on a Saturday morning were met with a confronting sight.

Those posters you see trailing off into the distance contain details provided by the families of people who believe their mother, father, daughter, son, auntie, uncle, niece, nephew, grandmother, grandfather or friend was killed by mRNA or adenovirus injections (see many more examples).



Events such as the one above have been run all around the country.

In closing this off, because of his obvious compassion and eloquence, I had to let Professor Nicholas Wood have the last word. He appears to be part of the Sydney University Vaccine Nudge Unit home to people like Claire Hooker, Julie Leak and Kristine Macartney. Few have worked harder than this group to push us towards these safe and effective vaccines. It is wonderful to see the ABC highlighting their work.



Just one more. Sarah Ferguson took a back seat on Wednesday’s program but she was right at the centre of this 2022 interview. I think this clip tells us everything we need to know about Sarah, 7.30 and the ABC.

Sarah Ferguson interviews Tony Fauci then head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) 7th December 2022.

