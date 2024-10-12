The parochial nature of this first local story has convinced me only to link to it here on my previous Katoomba Review site rather than publish the full article. I do not expect it to be great interest to people who are not familiar with our region.



At the same time, Katoomba is a place with both an international reputation and one that many Australians know well due to its spectacular scenery and popular choice as a honeymoon and holiday destination.

It tells a story of thwarted vision and unrealised promise. Meanwhile, politicians try to sell their meagre accomplishments as major triumphs. These distractions allow them to frame poisonous policies as the necessary and inevitable outcome of “the way things are”.



I point to the Covid-19 vaccine programme, Disaster Adaptation, Managed Retreat, Net Zero, Green rating of our homes, the deregulation of food labelling by FSANZ as just a few of many examples.

The Brave Councillors and People of Port Hedland

Readers in Europe or New Zealand might not know what it is to be a certain time in one part of a country and for it to be three hours earlier in another. I had that experience Friday night in staying up past 12am to hear Port Hedland Councillors debate a matter of great national significance.

This is an extraordinary Council. Its extraordinary nature is unlikely to be hindered by its relative isolation from urban centres like Sydney or Perth. It seems to breed an independence of mind.



Central to the motion put to the Council at a special general meeting was an 11 page report by Dr David Speicher Ph D. The report told of massive DNA contamination of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vials inflicted on an unwitting and unconsenting Australian public. It was stated as many as 20 million Australians may have been affected.



This report is part of an information package supported by correspondence from Member of House of Representatives of the Australian Parliament, Mr Russell Broadbent, Member for Monash.



The Council called a special general meeting to debate a motion. Should this motion be passed then the following correspondence will be sent out from the Council.

Annexure 1: Letter to the Prime Minister

Annexure 2: Letter to Port Hedland Health Practitioners

Annexure 3: Letter to all Australian Local government Councils

Annexure 4: Letter to WA Health

Annexure 5: Letter to WA Health Minister, Amber-Jane Sanderson

Annexure 6: Letter to the Secretary of Health, Blair Comley, CCing the Deputy Secretary, Professor Lawler

Annexure 7: Letter to Minister of Health, Mark Butler



I am happy to report the motion was passed. Details will be provided as they become available.

This means 537 Councils, including Blue Mountains City Council, will receive:

Related correspondence as Annexure 3 letter;

Will also have attached to it the letter from Port Hedland Council to the Prime Minister (Annexure 1)';

Russell Broadbent MPs letters to the Prime Minister;

the DNA contamination report of Dr Speicher.



Cafe Locked Out has provided a record of the meeting proceedings here:

https://rumble.com/v5ia99f-live-town-of-port-hedland-adrian-mcrae-notice-of-motion-11-october-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_clp



The amazing Julian Gillespie has been at the centre of seeking justice for Australians injured and the families of those murdered by these so-called vaccines. The story, up until 7pm Perth time, is told here in Julian’s own words.

In particular, I look forward to this correspondence being sent to Blue Mountains City Council. In the recent election, an anaesthetist was elected to our impressive set of Councillors.



Will she allow or encourage this sort of behaviour at future Council meetings? Council has blocked direct linking to this astounding Council performance. Just follow the link to the YouTube video as our Mayor trashes the reputation of residents asking questions.

John Campbell also offers a brief (11 minutes 17 seconds) but compelling summary of the Port Hedland initiative:





