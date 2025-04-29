

This is the start of week 2 of the Australian election campaign and I have been handing out at a pre-polling booth for the Libertarian Party in Katoomba. In truth, that is not a great fit for me because I believe in a strong role for government, particularly in the building of infrastructure.



This is more of a protest activity directed against the two major parties which includes Labor’s “woke” Greens / Socialist Alliance sub-unit. Someone might have reminded me that, in the end, I only have the choice of voting Labor, Liberal or informal. So for me there are two choices: Neoliberal or Informal. Yes, I am clearly confused.



Yet, my confusion is nothing compared to anyone who is committed to following the Greens or Labor “How to Vote Card”. They are sharing preferences.

So what am I talking about? Greens and Labor have shared preferences at elections, at all levels, for as long as I remember. The strange thing is that up close they appear to have very different values and policies so what is going on?



I have modeled the revised table below using the work of an organisation called the Macquarie Alliance for Climate. This is the group I referred to in Part One of The Great Election Pantomime. They called a “Meet the Candidates” event dressed up as a Home Insurance seminar a couple of weeks ago. Labor and Greens, these fierce enemies, were the only parties that turned up.



I wonder why the others chose not to attend?



If you follow their link, you find the first organisation the Alliance has “joined forces” with is 350.org which has had a long association with the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. I am grateful for the access to this funded research.



The Alliance group’s subjects for comparison start at “Phase out coal & gas”. At the top of the table, I have added comparisons of some additional issues over which these parties appear to be in conflict. Understandably, an organisation that dilates narrowly on climate may consider these of lesser importance

Labor and Greens at war

Now, let’s have a look at their policies.



Most of these are not small differences. You might reasonably expect electoral officials to check Green and Labor supporters for knives and spyware before they take their places at polling stations glaring at each other all the while.



Having scrutinised these differences, we’ll be left in a state of befuddlement if we leave it there. What do they agree on?

Labor and Green are convinced you are the problem

They are both convinced that anthropogenic climate change is an imminent and almost insurmountable threat to our planet and it is our fault. I mean yours and mine. This is made worse by the fact some of you push back against the advances post-normal science has made in displacing the scientific method. We now identify problems and solutions via consensus arrived at by carefully chosen experts.

97% of scientists agree that humans are the main cause of climate change, don’t they? Well, not exactly. It is more like 0.3% when you look at the fine print.

I wonder how many Greens or Labor people are even aware of this argument?

Maurice Strong - lawyer

And how many of them have heard of Maurice Strong? To date, my polling at the Katoomba booth has told me of 20 people only 2 or 10% have heard of him. Only one Liberal and Roger Bowen of Family First knew the name. Roger knew plenty about him.



Strong is a giant of the climate change story. He was the Secretary General of the 1972 Stockholm Conference and the 1992 Rio Conference, co-founder of the World Economic Forum , the first director of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) , member of the Club of Rome , Vice President of the World Wildlife Fund adviser to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is credited with key responsibility for setting up the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that is the source of Representative Pathway Measures (RCP) that underpin predictions of looming climate catastrophe.



He was another recipient of Rockefeller largesse.



An important publication that came out of the Club of Rome in March 1972 was “Limits to Growth”. Here is one of its authors in 2022 revealing his limited vision for our future.



This is the sort of person Maurice Strong hung around with. These are the people who framed the narrative of modern day climate catastrophism. Listen carefully to his words (only 2 minutes 9 seconds).

And none of our local climate champions have heard of these people let alone the spurious nature of their arguments. Yet, Labor and Greens are jointly committed to averting a coming disaster and want us to embrace the deindustrialisation and depleted living standards that will surely follow. Based on what evidence? They know. They just know.



In a 1990 interview Strong said the following:



”What if a small group of world leaders were to conclude that the principle risk to the earth comes from the actions of the rich countries? And if the world is to survive, those rich countries would have to sign an agreement reducing their impact on the environment. Will they do it? The group’s conclusion is ‘no’. The rich countries won’t do it. They won’t change. So, in order to save the planet, the group decides:



Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialised nations collapse. Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”

Boys will be girls and girls will be boys

That’s more than enough on climate change. Another area where these parties seem to be aligned is around gender reassignment. Here a person can reassign themselves or get some help from various arms of the state. This may require the disciplining of meddlesome and uncooperative parents.

Leading figures in both parties champion the idea that some people, possibly many, are born into “the wrong body”. To do anything other than affirm this is to drive people you don’t know to suicide. This is an especially important free speech issue for the Greens and one that will be eradicated completely when Labor’s plans to close down free speech are implemented.



Yesterday, I had two separate conversations with older women. Each was convinced that this is an urgent and widespread problem. They dismissed the idea that it could be explained, in any part, by mental illness.



The second of these women, a Labor supporter, asked to see my Libertarian “How to Vote” handout. A minute later she pushed it back to me saying she could have nothing to do with a party like that.



I asked her which part she found offensive and she highlighted these points listed under Empower Families:

I was surprised by her response. Attempts to discuss with her the work of Abigail Schrier in her book: “Irreversible Damage” was of no interest to her. Her mind was closed. She knew all she needed to know on the subject and there was nothing more to be said. Yet, she offered nothing to make me think she had thought deeply on this strange phenomenon. She just knew.

I wonder what her view on climate change is? Do you think she took the vax?

A truly wonderful book

This paragraph is a late edition. I have had some people online accusing me of transphobia and other nonsense. I embrace their abuse and their ignorance.



Let’s have a little perspective. There is nothing organic about the propaganda being pushed regarding gender dysphoria and transgenderism. It is an attack on humanity inspired by a desire to commodify every part of our bodies, our sexuality, our relationships and our future. It is child abuse and medical criminality dressed up as social justice. I really hope that what Abigail Schrier says in this video shocks you.

Continuing, both parties are also champions of late term abortion. I also not that neither of the major parties nor Greens make any mention of families in their election handouts. They are not a big focus of today’s election campaigns.



Both parties took a strong line on Covid too. The Greens were as much champions of the mandate as were Labor AND Liberal. David Shoebridge’s performance in Covid-19 hearings, where he petulantly harangued barrister Julian Gillespie and his team, was disgraceful.



So what combines these subjects? What is the common thread?



The climate story, gender reassignment, late term abortion and the Covid transfections (only ever approved provisionally) may lead a conspiratorial mind to the subject of eugenics. And let’s toss in housing and the cost of living crisis that the manufactured pandemic caused just for fun.

I only mention these issues, briefly, here but they are quite possibly activities that bind Labor and the Greens. At the top of these organisations there are people that don’t seem to like human beings very much. What do you think?



Liberal is not a sane alternative either

That is also true for some of the deep pockets of the Liberal Party too. My challenge in this article has been directed at the left parties but I would not want Liberals left out. I will let Josephine Cashman speak for me. You can’t vote for Dutton either.

While on the Libs, this story about the Exclussive Brethren’s involvement in the election is noteworthy:

After all this, can there be any wonder why so many people are suffering mental health problems. The solution is always more money with Patrick McGorry & his precipitously gender affirming mate, Ian Hickie, always ready to grab more of it to spend on dubious projects like Headspace.



Unlike Greens, Labor and Liberals, the Libertarians are not pointing to more spending on mental illness. There has been enough spent on that.

Now it is time to find out what is causing it.

This is where the Libertarian argument comes in. This party does not want to interfere, unnecessarily, in any of the areas of our lives discussed above. And a friend tells me she has looked more closely at the party’s philosophy and there might even be a left branch of the party. I feel better already.



Finally, because I want this word burned into our consciousness, I repeat it for the 112th time:

AGNOTOLOGY - THE STUDY OF CULTURALLY INDUCED IGNORANCE OR DOUBT.

This is our greatest illness.