Josephine Harper
Apr 29

Politicians during election season act like Santa - promising “gifts” if we’re “good” and vote for them. Thinking deeply about issues is not part of the pantomime 🤔

Christian
Apr 30

It's pretty bad. A friend of mine told me he asked one of the major party helpers in his high street what they stood and they replied "it's all on the brochure". i.e. he was wanting a 30 to 60 second elevator pitch but got "look at the brochure" instead. I resent the fact deeply that my second, third etc preference can carry as much weight as my first, when often I may only like a single party.

