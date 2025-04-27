The idea of the public square is part of a long tradition going back to ancient Greece and Rome and has, almost certainly, an even earlier origin. This was something that I and others had in mind when we lobbied in the late 1990s for just such a space at the centre of our town, Katoomba. The link describes the dedication of just such a space now known as Carrington Place.

With this original purpose in mind, I called a “Meet the Candidates” event there just two weeks out from the Australian election set down for 3rd May 2025. We invited candidates for our Macquarie electorate in New South Wales to share their plans for our future.



Events like this were once a regular part of Blue Mountains’ elections at the local council, state and federal levels. They were run by community organisations such as local neighbourhood centres. Today, that sort of public exposure has become very unpopular with many politicians and the managers of these centres know it.



Fear of having their funding cut has put an end to these gatherings. Nothing is allowed to interfere or embarrass the big parties’ agendas.



With the abandonment of this traditional role, I decided to call just such a meeting and invited our 6 candidates to attend the Carrington Place event. So what happened? What follows offers an idea of the character of the people seeking your vote and the manipulative modern environment in which they operate.



There were competing “Meet the Candidates” events.



I know of at least three others. Two of them framed debate to favour the attendance of “progressive” candidates and disadvantage anyone who did not conform to the organisers’ carefully framed agenda.



Home insurance was the sole focus of the first of these shows that also featured an expert speaker who was a former Australian “Young Banker of the Year”, Louise Hayes, who is now National Coordinator of Disaster Recovery at Financial Counselling Australia.



Should these events be about telling people how to vote? The Macquarie Alliance for Climate thinks so and I will leave you to guess who turned up for their candidates meeting.

I wonder how many of the people who attended this event have heard of the name Maurice Strong. He is central to the climate catastrophe narrative that fills Green and Labor supporters with the righteousness of their net zero strivings.



Does insurance seem an unusually narrow topic? Not if you intend to make climate change and the ubiquitous notion of risk central to your narrative as the Greens and Labor hope to do. This is the perfect wedge issue built on post-normal science. Rising insurance is also a problem for which their policies are the cause so I am sure they had a ready solution.

Home Insurance was part of a series of closed questions at another meeting along with questions designed to appeal to a very local, “progressive” audience. This event considered the organisers’ questions so important that there may not have been time for questions from the public. This request to participate was sent to candidates a couple of weeks before slanted and closed questions were provided which, deceptively, allowed organisers to claim all candidates were invited.



A key framing of these first two events around climate catastrophism made clear in whose interest these events were called. Only those who accepted the arcana of post-normal science need attend.



The third event, further down the mountains, dispensed with any sense of democracy and merely invited representatives of the two major parties guaranteeing a lovely, stress-free evening where the usual Punch and Judy show gave the latest and best in limited hangout argumentation.



Back to the integrity of our candidates. I contacted all 6.

The Labor Party

Despite numerous phone calls and emails to the incumbent Federal member, Susan Templeman, we heard nothing until two days before the event when we were told by a staffer she had another appointment. This was probably fortunate because the last time I shared a stage with her she sought to have me removed from it for saying something she did not like (see Labor’s proposed Misinformation plans).

The Liberal Party

We rang and emailed Mike Creed, the Liberal Candidate and heard nothing until one day he made the mistake of picking up the phone. He told me he had not received either contact, miraculously, not even the voice message left on the phone from which he was calling me. He assured me now he was aware of the event he would look at the relevant material and come back to me.



I am still waiting for his reply.

The Greens

"Thanks for the invitation [our contact]. I'll be there.



With respect,

Terry Morgan

The Greens candidate for Macquarie"



Last Monday morning I approached Terry and asked him why he didn’t turn up despite his pledge. He explained he was “tipped off that it was a set up”. I then explained that I was the organiser and the event was no such thing.

Family First

Their candidate, Roger Bowen, was reluctant to attend because of what party organisers perceived as an event likely to draw a “woke” audience. That is probably a reasonable assessment in the Upper Blue Mountains but it is a shame that people did not hear from this extraordinary man. I have now had the benefit of a couple of long conversations with Roger.



He was a long-time paramedic who, among many experiences, worked in Timor-Leste and developed a strong affinity with the people of that region. He also knows who Maurice Strong is which indicates a deeper understanding of the current climate change debate than most Labor or Green supporters can claim.



I might note that Labor, Liberal or Greens do not make any mention of “Family” in election handouts. Why would they?

Libertarian Party and One Nation

The remaining two candidates did turn up on the day. They were Joaquim De Lima of the Libertarian Party and Matthew Jacobson of One Nation. Both candidates entered into the spirit of the day and answered all questions respectfully to the 50 local residents in attendance. They were also treated with respect. I don’t think either of them were aware of any favouritism or had any sense of being set up.



There is no doubt that this is what the other events were about. They were clearly designed to achieve an outcome that favoured the candidates their events were designed to attract.

Future “Meet the Candidates”

My hope is that future events can be organised in a non-partisan way. We once ran events of this type where ALL candidates felt compelled to attend. This subjected the candidates of the major parties to questions that might be avoided at their preferred stage managed events. The very openness and transparency that must underpin similar events in the future will hopefully reinvoke this sense of collegiality and disperse the elitism that protects current aspirants from inconvenient scrutiny.



Our lives increasingly reflect the divisiveness that characterises social media. Yet, platforms like Facebook and X are not the sewers of ridicule and abuse we are told they are. In the main they are places where people of like mind gather to agree and have their fragile ideas reinforced. This is the world our politicians want to replicate in everyday life.



Whether we choose Sky or ABC, we are given too little information to disagree with each other effectively or substantively. The truth is somewhere else. The same is true for the more adventurous who think Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson or Alex Jones are proffering profound insights into long hidden truths.



We are all on a media hamster wheel. Wait long enough and the truth about 9/11 or the Kennedy assassination or UFOs will come around again in a new and more sensational way.



The Covid experience offers a great example. For many, especially on the so-called left, nothing happened. Their faith in government was not shaken. They simply don’t know what the fuss is about and are like a woman I met this week who can’t wait for her 6th booster. They have a very low tolerance for these conspiracy theorists.



Conversely, there are those whose faith in government has been shattered and they search desperately to understand what actually happened. An unending number of well paid actors with large audiences are streamed across our media and alt-media 24 hours a day to make sure we never figure this out.