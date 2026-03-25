Packs of local jackals are circling the bloated, decaying corpse of the Australian Labor Party (ALP). Once they have finished feasting they will carry that Labor corpse to victory at the next Federal election. Let me explain.



Three political organisations have recently announced their intention to play an active role in local politics. Something similar may be happening where you live. These groups are:

The Socialists are a couple of funny little operations that will direct their preferences to Labor. They make lots of noise about government failure but being uber-leftist in outlook, they have no choice. Their votes invariably pass through the Greens without doing Labor any damage. Both have set up local Blue Mountains branches.



In Australia, you have to vote unless you like paying fines. We have a preferential voting system. More importantly, it is also a mandatory preferential system which means, for your vote to be counted, you have to place the two major parties somewhere in your list of preferences. Even if you put Labor and Liberal last and second last, or vice versa, your vote will pass through to one of them, eg whichever you place higher on your voting form.



What I really want to discuss with you is this third group.

Who are the Voices of Macquarie?

Damn right, our voices have not been respected and here is a group that is going to make sure that we are “taken seriously”. Yet, I can’t help but think that I am being “taken” ….. SERIOUSLY. Especially, after reading the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

How great would it be to have a local representative whose views are free from corporate influence? We learn here that the terms “Teals” and “Community Independents” are interchangeable. So who are they? Teals may be a made up media term but we are on firmer footing if we focus on the Community Independents Project. What does it matter which name we choose. By their definition, they are the same thing.



We learn from the “Voices” FAQ that Climate 200 provides a little funding. So modest. Along with that funding it offers expertise, and capacity-building support for community-led campaigns that align with its values: strong climate action, integrity in government, and gender equity. It also runs their social media campaigns at election time.

Clearly, the Community Independents Project has a strong left purpose but what possible role can they see for themselves in a place, such as the Blue Mountains, that has Labor at every level of government with its only opposition coming from Trotskyists and dark green Gaia worshipping zealots?

Australia has never had a strong conservative tradition

This is where things get interesting. Despite what your Marxist educated neighbours explain to you over the back fence, Australia has never had a strong conservative tradition. What little there is, historically, sits nervously inside the Liberal Party. Liberal and Conservative are not synonyms. The Climate 200 people realised this and developed a strategy to take advantage of it (they tried, unsuccessfully, to sell this understanding to US strategists).



The joint Climate 200 / Teals / Community Independent Project has set as its goal rooting out that conservative cancer and has in the past targeted Liberal or National Party seats, exclusively. The plan has always been to dress up a professional looking woman with climate change credentials and pitch her at those seats. They hope to pull the votes of people, largely women, who would never vote Labor or Greens but have concerns about climate change..



Despite the costs that come with a decarbonised, deindustrialised economy of plummeting living standards, personal hardship and lost opportunities, the heroes of this story are keen for you to pay for them and they are coming to a community like yours to make sure you do. Note, this is a collaboration with a narrow climate change focus. On just about any other issue their public perspective is just fuzzy enough to avoid the appearance of having any opinion at all.



This is how you get someone like this as your local representative.

Monique knew it was safe to demonise anyone who asked questions during Covid too. All that Climate 200 training would have taught her that. They use the same consensus ruse for touting anthropogenic driven climate change certainty. Note the finger. Classy.

Are you a billionaire too?

But are the people behind this project just like you and your neighbours? They are if your neighbours are billionaires heavily invested in climate fiddling and like Climate 200 convener and founder Simon Holmes a’Court who have major holdings in Amazon and Apple. Simon also has extensive interests in renewables through Decarb Ventures which here promotes the benefits of carbon offsetting.



Who are the other major contributors keen to make your community independent? There are the owners of cloud based Atlassian, capitalised at just under $30 billion, who recently made the news for sacking 1600 workers.



Another big investor is Rob Kedoulis of VivCourt Trading who is skilled in the alchemic art of turning social investment into profit.



Finally, meet Marcus Catsaras.

The article goes on to explain:

”When six “teal” independent MPs, Kate Cheney, Zoe Daniel, Monique Ryan, Sophie Scamps, Allegra Spender and Zali Steggall, seek re-reelection this year, much of their campaigns will be paid for Mr Catsaras, a Tokyo-based weather trader involved in two modest-sized climate-connected businesses”.

This image reminds me of an old Fred Daly joke made at Malcolm Fraser’s expense about artificial insemination and cows

A weather trader? How do you trade in weather? As a former member of the Labor Party, you might expect the journalist to take a jaundiced view of Teal funders’ purpose. Still, to quote Aaron Patrick again:



Mr Catsaras’ contribution of $1,999,978 was only $10,522 less than those made by Visy Industries chairman Anthony Pratt, another billionaire whose family has funded both main political parties over generations.



An Australian Financial Review article from January this year tells us that Climate 200 raised $13 million from 11,200 donors before the 2022 election. They might also have told us, if they knew, that about three quarters of this sum came from around 10 people. We can quibble about the exact figures but this operation is about as organic as glyphosate.



In summing up, we have the Teal / Community Independent Project which is the political arm of this operation and Climate 200 provides the financial and logistical support to this effort.



Behind this push are some of Australia’s wealthiest people, notably billionaires who provide the bulk of funding for Climate 200. They brush this aside on the Voices for Macquarie website as “partial funding”.



It might help us to understand this group’s earnest commitment to giving us a voice if we look at how they’ve responded to government attempts to take our voices away. How do you think they voted on Labor’s 2024 Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation bill? They voted to pass it. How did they vote on the Hate Crimes Bill in January this year? Of course, they passed it.



And they wanted us all jabbed too.



You couldn’t pass a Champion Ruby cigarette paper between this lot and the Greens. This is merely product differentiation. Voters who could never vote Green are given professional Teal coloured version of the same thing in the hope that naive well-meaning people will be taken in. Don’t be one of them.

When the Climate 200 Big Tent goes up at Lawson next Saturday guess who is the star performer? Climate 200’s new Co-Convenor, Kate Hook. The people of Calare seem to have seen through her act and I hope the people of the Blue Mountains will be equally astute.

The Climate 200 Co-Convenors, Kate Hook and Simon Holmes a’Court. Kate is the star attraction at this weekend's Voices of Macquarie Launch

Kate is the star attraction at this weekend’s Voices of Macquarie Launch

It’s hard to imagine what this ambitious couple hope to achieve in the Blue Mountains. The Liberal Party is now almost invisible. Maybe they think there is still some meat on that Labor corpse to feed on. This is a break from Climate 200’s usual pattern. It will be interesting to see where they try to lead us.

On Substack

I am pulling back on my use of substack. A version of this same story with additional material can be found at Katoomba.Org. If you want to stay in touch, please subscribe to katoomba.org or contact me or here is my email: warren@katoomba.org