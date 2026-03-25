Katoomba Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire
2d

Oh dear, as a survivor of the naive well-meaning cult who believed John Cook's 97% meme and lobbied politicians in Canberra as part of Citizens' Climate Lobby, I say "mia culpa" as I watch Zali's colleagues and their "I'm a successful woman who gets all my boosters" virtue signalling with a sense of dread. So many of my friends are still well and truly under the spell of the professional cognitive inoculators like Cook, their caring for the "planet" and the "vulnerable" harnessed toward the communitarian "for-the-greater-good" agenda, and proudly joining the bus tour heading over the cliff.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Warren Ross and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Warren Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture