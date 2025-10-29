Katoomba Review

Discussion about this post

Tania
Oct 29

They haven’t said anything to us about managed retreat either, the forced relocation of communities holus bolus into a “settlement” of their choosing, as on the NSW Govt website because of our vulnerability to catastrophic climate change, global boiling, raging infernos, deluges and land slippages. Check out the climate danger zones with the highest ratings on the NSW Govt website, the Blue Mountains is one among the highest rated areas. I would post a link but I am in bed under a pile of cats, where I feel safe. I see one enterprising member of the community is posting up notices around the mountains townships, warning against being “gaslighted” that this is a wild conspiracy theory of the faaaaar right cookers. Quite when this Exodus is about to occur is anyone’s guess. Maybe if we see an old man with long straggly hair in robes with a big stick, standing at the water’s edge, awaiting a miraculous safe passage, or another fellow building an ark with pairs of animals in cages awaiting transport, that will be the sign to batten down your own hatches and refuse entry to doorknockers in uniform with clip-boards. You might have thought it was a circus in town. It is - and the clowns are in the Civic Centre in Katoomba.

1 reply by Warren Ross
Petra Liverani
Oct 31

Done. Just made it.

