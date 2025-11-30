Katoomba Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kal's avatar
Kal
Nov 30

Old Molehill was very unpleasant to his first wife, or so the rumour mill says. I won't take lectures from him about anything, but especially about that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Warren Ross
Robyn Collier's avatar
Robyn Collier
Dec 2

Ffs...why do they need 'micro 'tensiometers' on trees to monitor water content and sap flow sensors in the smart bush scenario?. Don't they realise the bush can pretty well look after itself. Amazingly I can look at a tree and see with my eyes if it's getting enough water. Plenty of water it looks lush...not enough it sheds leaves. This looks like people doing 'stuff' just to justify their own jobs and fulfill an agenda.. Meanwhile in Tasmania Old Growth forests are still being cut down and clear felled. The real need to care for environment is being ignored. If council wants a tree cut down it will just do it regardless of complaints. All smoke and mirrors to justify future 'intervention'.

As for the information centre it would seem council really doesn't want to encourage visitors to the township. Now why would that be? Could it be part of the agenda to destroy small business and middle class which has been slowly progressing for a long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Warren Ross and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Warren Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture