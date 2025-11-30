Just before we start. We need to have a little word about this.

Have you seen this sign as you were leaving or arriving in Katoomba over the past few days. Well, if you haven’t take note. You must NOT say YES TO VIOLENCE any time from 25th November to 10th December. This is another fabulous United Nations initiative that runs from International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women until everyone’s Human Rights Day on 10th December. So if you feel the urge to say YES, you will have to bottle it up for the next 10 days. A recent Council program trained local people to identify the type of person who might say “YES” so if you don’t heed this message you will be caught and turned in to the Mayor.

Blue Mountains World Heritage Symposium

Last Friday the Carrington Hotel, in Katoomba, hosted an event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Greater Blue Mountains Area’s successful recognition by UNESCO (UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) as a World Heritage Site.



The event was organised by the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute (BMWHI) which first began operations in 2004. In support of the nomination, in 1998, the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service made a submission with support from Environment Australia (formerly part of the Australian Government’s Department of the Environment and Heritage).



In that submission, there were 29 references to the towns that sit within this world heritage nominated area. Conversely, in the final UNESCO document noting the Blue Mountains successful nomination, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) repositioned the importance of these same towns:



”There are nineteen townships with a combined population of 80,000 people (latest available figures). The settlements do NOT form part of the Greater Blue Mountains Area and are equivalent in extent to around 1% of the property”.



In other words, people have nothing to do with this.



The Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute (BMWHI) once appeared to have a close relationship with the IUCN but that is no longer apparent on its website. Recently, IUCN made this endorsement.

This is largely about supporting the acceleration of carbon trading markets and these Conference of Parties (COP) events are where the world’s biggest financiers come to help countries with their climate change responsibilities. This is linked to the nebulous concept of “fiscal space” which can be as big as these financiers and their UN aligned friends want it to be.

World Wildlife Fund, IUCN and COP31

These financiers’ cause is helped when compliant governments set ambitious CO2 reduction targets. Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, has been named “president of the COP for the purposes of negotiations” for next year’s COP 31 in Turkey. Therefore we can expect some high level complying to be done on our behalf.



The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) tells us more here about Australia’s proposed key role. This organisation is worthy of particular note here in that it was set up to drive funding to the IUCN as part of the Morges Manifesto. The IUCN’s founders and their interest in eugenics are worthy of your attention too.



In an international conference in Abu Dhabi last October, the IUCN passed this motion with strong Australian support. This was meant to provide input to the December COP30. What this means for you and me is not clear but in the meantime be careful what you prune.

Back to Friday’s event. It was mid-morning before I joined the show online and a presentation by Peter Shadie from the IUCN was my first viewing. He confirmed his organisation’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. He also shared the IUCN’s World Heritage Outlook. Here is its scientific assessment.



Sadly, I missed Wayne Brennan’s Dargan Shelter presentation . Anything Wayne says is worth listening to and is always reflective of his open and generous nature.

Our Big Picture Council

Five councils comprise the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area but overwhelmingly the Council with principle responsibility and interest in this region is Blue Mountains City Council (BMCC). So my Council’s leading role in this event is not surprising. What was surprising was the absence of our Mayor. The presence of a live audience of 200, another online crowd, a camera and microphone make his absence inexplicable.



His spot was taken by Council’s CEO, Rosemary Dillon. By my reckoning, Rosemary has been at BMCC for at least 42 years. We heard how worried she is about the climate. The importance of Ngurra. The Rights of Nature and Council’s contribution to the Rockefeller Planetary Health project and about the model below of which she and Council “are incredibly proud”.

A young indigenous woman, Tiahni Adamson from South Australia, spoke of the importance of looking after our “mob” and of creating opportunities for the local indigenous population. We learned from Science for Wildlife there are many more koalas in the region than we thought and they climb to different spots in trees depending whether it is summer or winter, hot or cold.

This is part of something called a “stewardship” alliance. I have no idea. As one of the last remaining areas of our lives that have not yet been financialised (see entrepreneurialism and species investment markets and the Australian Government’s Natural Capital Handbook), I am putting forward the idea of a WORD betting market. This is where we bet on the increasing frequency of a word’s use. That word stewardship comes with an asterisk as a new government and Council favourite.

“SMART” goes bush

Later at the symposium we learned that sensors in the bush will monitor plant, insect and animal performance. Terrific. We can no longer go on supporting underperforming plants or species. The idea of measuring individual human energy use and output had a strong focus in the 1930s through Howard Scott’s Technocracy Inc. Elon Musk’s grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, ran the Canadian branch of this movement. Unfortunately for Scott and Haldeman, the technology was not in place to allow our masters to define us as societal boons or burdens. It is now.



With human birth rates collapsing, the extension of such accountability to non-human life is to be welcomed. It is obvious, looking at international population pyramids, that humans, particularly those in the West, will in future not be the problem they are perceived to be now. Mark Kulacz of Housatonic does a wonderful job of explaining this largely undiscussed phenomenon along with a more than interesting analysis of citizen journalism.



When this takes effect, the celebration of climate doomsday predictions, such as those engaged in by attendees at Friday’s symposium, will belong to the past. In the meantime, ESG framing, supplicant bureaucrats and politicians will continue to reshape our economy to meet the needs of carbon traders and green bond sales spivs. I am sure you have heard of the term “Smart City”. Now, get ready to embrace the “Smart Bush”. This is a Western Sydney University project.

Former Premier, Bob Carr, was there too. He hammered the idea of climate calamity while noting the World Heritage nomination as one of his party’s great successes during his incumbency. As he spoke, I was reminded of one of the less publicised and almost forgotten legacies of his time as state leader. He anointed the Blue Mountains as New South Wales’ Inaugural City of the Arts. This happened in 1995 shortly after he took office. I attended the official announcement made in the Katoomba Council chambers.

STOP PRESS

A video of the full day’s proceedingd has just become available

END STOP PRESS

The vision was then driven by Deputy Mayor and soon to be Mayor of the Blue Mountains Jim Angel. What happened to it? I am not sure whether it was forgotten, mislaid or buried. This vision always had a problem. Firstly, it came from the community which roused palpable angst and resentment inside Council. It involved people and people can be annoying. Sometimes they get so uppity as to challenge authority and expect to have a say in their future.



Elements of this 1995 plan rolled out over the next 20 years with the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre as one of the key achievements. The centre opened its doors in 2012. These turned out to be three largely hidden entrances. To this day many local people could not tell you where or what it is. Council also appointed a director from outside of the region who actively avoided community engagement and any need to meet local expectations. Management did not see this as a problem. This fellow seemed to be the right man for the job.



So how did things turn out? These are the latest income and expenditure figures for Visitor Information Centres in the Blue Mountains.

Aside from hiding the Centre, Council made the astonishing decision to exclude an information service from it. This protected the income stream for the Echo Point cash cow but did little for local towns or to present a richer visitor experience which might have encouraged repeat visits. Concealed in Council documents are tepid references to promoting longer visitor stays as a key tourism goal.

You won’t believe this

And you won’t believe this. 26 years after promising to give the town a Visitor Information Centre, Council opened one in the centre of town in August 2024. In keeping with the Cultural Centre vision, this site was opened with poor signage and promotion. Yesterday, Council staff decided to close it and move it guess where? To the hidden Cultural Centre. It will be placed behind the secret entrances without supporting signage.

STOP PRESS

I dropped by to confirm that the space was actually closing and found visitors who read the sign “INFORMATION CENTRE” and hadn’t realised it was closed. Fortunately, a staff member was there to help them out.

While there I decided to ask what plans were in place to help people find the Information Centre in the secret Cultural Centre. I was told there is a WayFinding project being put in place to address that and it has already started at the railway station. I found this at the entry to the station. Is there more to it than this??????

This is a bit like saying its down there somewhere.

END STOP PRESS

All of this has taken place in the complete absence of debate, announcement or apology. It is as though these Council services are senior staff’s personal play thing through which they bestow jobs and favours. Who is in charge here? Who is responsible for permitting this behaviour?



Today, the Cultural Centre appears to be making a better than $1.5m annual loss. Will this provide justification for cutbacks or to close it down. Yet, according to Mayor Greenhill’s triumphant touting somewhere between 4.3 to 5 million people visit the region annually. We are pretty sure most of them flash past one of the Council Centre’s hidden entrances but we don’t know for sure.



And this is where I want to bring two stories together. The executive and senior managers of our Council seem to love the environment. It doesn’t talk back. It doesn’t have expectations. This patience and forbearance deserve to be rewarded. Initiatives like Rights of Nature seem directed at that purpose. Similarly, “indigenous paramountcy” appears to serve a similar purpose by using a small forbearing section of the community (2.7% Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people) to prestige or rubber stamp adventitious policy decisions. A similar game is played with carefully curated environmental groups.



Of the 200 people who attended Friday’s event and are in work, it would be safe to say that many, if not the bulk, are paid through the public purse. That would certainly be true of the presenters. To this group we can add Council employees.

Time to speak up

All I am asking is that some of the money and the focus that is directed at people and things that don’t talk back be directed towards the activities and interests of people that do.

Could we start by applying the same level of analysis, attention and care that is being used to track wildlife to understanding where people go when they come to this region?

Could we seek to understand why visitors go where they do and how their experience might be enriched in a way that benefits the local community (this was a key goal of the long buried 1999 Katoomba Charrette Outcomes Report).

What benefits are provided by these Visitor Information Centres to local business and community as opposed to filling the Council till?

Where and how are any benefits measured or even considered in planning?

What impact has charging visitors to park in town had?

Katoomba is one of the country’s most historic and famous towns. Has anyone in authority walked down the street recently and asked what is going on? Other towns are having similar problems.

The truly astonishing mismanagement that characterises tourism in the Blue Mountains over many years should not be allowed to continue. Does anyone want to talk about tourist coach management? We have people in our Council who appear to be accountable to no-one; who are disdainful of the local community and are never held to account for their failures. And they appear determined to perpetuate them. Unfairly, this reflects on the many good people who work there.



Finally, once we have solved this apparently insurmountable problem and met the vital needs of carbon and green bond traders we might then direct the analytical skills acquired to the issues of housing, unemployment, burgeoning mental illness and youth suicide. We might even be surprised to find these issues are linked. I might add another of those useless, posturing, employment agencies opened in town this week. Does anyone know what their true purpose is?

And another reminder

And just another reminder. You must limit your self expression until the 10th December. Coincidentally, this is the same day that the Federal Government’s social media ban comes in so you’ll have to enter your digital id before you say YES to anything.



This has provided our pompous, pretentious, promenading Mayor the opportunity to pretend he has some special claim on these values and a divine right to lecture the rest of us. Put it away, Mark. We know you too well. Stop avoiding the big issues and get your staff under control.

