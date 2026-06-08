Katoomba Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
Jun 10

Thanks for your insights Warren. So the circus rolls on and the clowns are the stars of the show. Is that photo of Greenhill genuine? He looks like a real thug with his tatts and his shaved head.

I hope the festival is a success despite the naysayers who want to turn it into a protest event.

On another matter, I downloaded a pdf copy of the book you recommended and will attempt to read it bit by bit. Amazing that the astute professor saw what was happening and wrote copiously about it so long ago. I would be interested to be part of a discussion group if it gets off the ground.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Warren Ross
Autonomy4Life's avatar
Autonomy4Life
Jun 9

I might be wrong, but fail to see where these “gender dysphoric” persons are not being tolerated generally. It appears, due to their prominent presence in council, media and activism they will not be satisfied until they exclusively dominate all the organs of information. Meanwhile, workers who once had the right to be informed if “their services are no longer required” are left hanging indefinitely waiting for a call up for their next shift. Enquires as to their future with a regular employer usually get a belated text, “not at the moment maybe next week” This gutless attitude (enabled by the “gig economy”) is not a cold blooded corporate strategy, but a staple hedging of labour availability to even the smallest micro- businesses. It’s a culture of failing forward, shortsightedness and selfish disregard for the people who put their faith in fellow Aussies to ‘do the right thing’

Reply
Share
1 reply by Warren Ross
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Warren Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture