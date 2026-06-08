About six months ago, I gave up on social media. My only presence is on this Substack with material duplicated on my website: katoomba.org where you can get the Winter Magic Program for 2026.



So why would I choose to deprive myself of joining in the wonderfully enlivening debates that the various social media platforms offer? Don’t feel sorry for me, I still have friends who send me material which is scattered through this article.

Captain Fear the Freedom Fighter

This is Mark Greenhill, Mayor of the Blue Mountains or Captain Fear as we know him. Along with this fabulous image he uttered these defiant words:



”In recent times, far-right figures inside and outside of councils have sought to ban books from local libraries that aren’t in keeping with their narrow world-view.

That is not something our council will allow in the Blue Mountains”.

That’s how he speaks to his Facebook flock from which he draws outpourings of joy and obsequious admiration.

Do they want to ban all books, Mark? It would be a funny library, would it not? It seems he only means some books. Can you imagine a type of book that you would not want to see in your local library? Can you imagine such a book being shown to five year olds? Let your imagination run. If you do, you may find you are far-right and not a very nice person.



There is a book our Mayor would ban. He would not want to see a book on a local library shelf that exposed the duplicity, deceit, maiming and murder that underpinned successive government’s health policies and protocols during Covid-19. During that time he policed and censored public debate as much as a Blue Mountains Mayor can get away with.

Forest of the Fallen

This is a small section of the stories and images made available to us by the victims of the Covid-19 vaccines themselves and their families which we displayed in Carrington Place earlier this year.



Another of the great issues central to our Mayor’s social media activity and reported passionately and regularly in our local newspaper is gender deprivation. There simply have not been enough genders to go around to meet our societal needs in the twenty first century. The commonly used labels are gender diversity and more recently neurodiversity. This latter term is particularly useful as a means of creating confusion. Autism has been dragged under the neurodiversity definition and is now described as a syndrome so that it and its cause can be anything you want it to be.

Yet, it has been a relief in the last couple of weeks to see the Mayor raise a lesser but tricky issue facing Australian and the Blue Mountains residents: HOUSING.



And he chose to attack sponsorship associated with the Blue Mountains biggest annual event to do it. The Winter Magic Festival has been held annually since 1994 on the Saturday nearest to the Winter Solstice. That is until the Covid-19 fraud hit it.



Additionally, in recent years, it has faced the sort of difficulties that have wrecked similar events across our state of New South Wales (NSW) due to increased costs associated with safety regulations and insurance. Fortunately, the Festival has been the recipient of large state Labor Government grants for the next two years so we can assume they want the Festival to succeed even if our Mayor does not.



Despite not having any idea what he was talking about or the impact of his indulgence, during Covid the Mayor placed himself right at the centre of protecting us from a virus that did not exist. He was ably assisted by our state member, Trish Doyle, and federally, by Susan Templeman.

Mayor Mark saves the country

Known locally as Captain Fear, he warned people with plans to visit that they would be picked up by local police should they try to sneak through the Mountains. He also told a compliant national radio presenter that this was all about saving Australia by trapping the “virus” here before it could escape further west. As you might imagine, this has been excellent for the local economy.



He has continued this eccentric economic policy outlook with these recent attacks on the Festival Committee and its main sponsor. In this he was joined by Greens Councillors who offered to share with organisers the benefits of their vast Festival planning experience. In the past, they have been in charge of the garbage bins.



I am not a fan of AirBnb and recognise the way it is contributing to the housing shortage but let’s look more closely at the Mayor’s position. Here he is addressing Council.

From the video:

”You know, those of you who have been around a while know that I had a bit of a dust-up with Airbnb in the pages of The Guardian some time ago and we were seeking the power as local governments to regulate short-term accommodation”.



And from The Guardian:

The Mayor then went on to explain that cafe owners are complaining to him that they can’t open every day because the casual staff they used to employ are not here any more. He then called for 300 to 500 properties out of the 800 listed with Airbnb between Wentworth Falls and Mount Victoria to be returned to the domestic market. A great plan without a start date but will someone on casual cafe wages be able to afford to rent them? Houses dressed up for tourism are not usually for the bottom end of the market.



In fact, because of the lack of employment, I have known people to vacate their home for an Airbnb booking in order to feed themselves. Again, this is not justification of the company just an indication that our politicians should not be allowed to use a convenient scapegoat to excuse their many failures.



And maybe the job market itself is one of the reasons young people have moved away. The great man might look at our main town with its ballooning employment agencies with no jobs and explosion of taxpayer funded organisations sometimes mischievously named family support services. He might consider how his messiah complex has driven away business and workers. And he chooses this time when our biggest event is a few weeks away to attack the Festival’s main sponsor.



We might ask, what are local politicians actually doing to address the housing problem? When the Mayor’s video performance ended, Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood, joined the battle. She explained that following the Mayor’s “dust-up” with AirBnb a discussion paper was put out by the NSW Government calling for submissions. Here it is:

So what action has Council taken in the last two years to have this matter resolved? The department responsible for acting on this review reports to the same minister, Paul Scully, who is pushing the over 200 unit monster development in South Katoomba. At the end of her cameo performance, Deputy Romola suggested it might be a good idea to contact our state member’s office to see how this review is going. Such foresight. Why didn’t you think of that?



Is it the potential embarrassment of speaking at the Festival opening under the Airbnb banner that has prompted the Mayor to make this a call to action? Might it call attention to his or his party’s failure to take any real action?



Yes, Airbnb is a problem but it is not the only cause of the housing shortage. I am surrounded by unoccupied houses not on Airbnb. Meanwhile, the commercialisation of residential housing has been a crime across the western world and not least in Australia. I would love to see a listing of politicians and their association with Airbnb.

Social media is always here to help

This brings me back to social media. So much of what we see today is simply performance with staged fights and convenient friendships all played out on your favourite platform. The world of podcasting is particularly noteworthy with new celebrities turning up every day with fascinatingly ignorant insights then turning up on each others' shows "so glad to be here".



Each actor plays their part. Our Mayor has his own publicly funded Council podcast. His act is not for everyone but he performs for his crowd and inspires them to rally for a worthy cause.



This often justifies community vitriol and spite. It certainly did during Covid. He has now given his tribe permission to attack our Festival. Meanwhile, local organisers, performers and craftspeople are putting the final touches to months of preparation.



Typically, people inspired by social media, the Mayor and our local rag of a newspaper see the efforts of others trying to make Winter Magic a great event as fair game. That rag's reporting on the event has been a disgrace for years and you are often better off if your project is ignored.

And here comes our saviour. Oh boy, John. I can hardly wait.

Be clear, there are some people here merely making mischief. Others like the spotlight. One particular member of a past committee has been especially active. That team tried to burn the Festival down on their way out and left it without funds while making themselves very popular with the favoured beneficiaries of their largesse. Others are just chasing the Mayor’s love or enjoying the pile on.



Another interesting complaint came from a small business owner who stated no-one approached him seeking sponsorship. It’s a shame he couldn’t have made the approach to the organising committee himself. He'll simply have to enjoy counting the day’s profits.

Australia does have a housing problem. I have written about that extensively here. As a past director of this festival, Airbnb would not have been my first choice. I drew enough distress for engaging public utilities like Sydney Water, AGL and Origen Energy. With the often unreasonable financial impositions now placed on a community festival by various levels of government, it is not easy to pull an event of this scale together. At its height Winter Magic drew as many as 50,000 people.



The organisers should have our thanks not abuse. The Mayor might think about this next time before he opens his capacious gob and urges his social media troops to do the same. And let me put in a special word for our local Greens. You are not helping. Not everything is about you.

Come back to Carrington Place

Two other points with regard to this year’s event. I was sorry to see the main stage and opening has been moved away from Carrington Place. It has been held there since 1998. This is our public space and I hope future organisers do their homework and respect this history. It would be interesting to hear their reasons for moving it.



On that point, it is great to see the Picnic Train as part of the event. This always adds something special to the day.

And finally, this quote from our very special Queer Councillor West from last week’s local newspaper.

Claire, if you want to get out from under that microscope, talk about someone other than yourself.

Download the Winter Magic 2026 program here













































