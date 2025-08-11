Katoomba Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deconstructing 4IR Narratives's avatar
Deconstructing 4IR Narratives
37m

Thank you for summoning up the energy to unpack this disturbing man and his diatribe. He is the epitome of the dystopia we find ourselves in, where what he projects on to others is part of his own psyche. He's hateful, full of spite, an idealogue with no compassion and no humility. He only believes in democracy and freedom of speech if it's on his terms. I am always amazed at the level of control the "higher ups" at BM council display over the Blue Mountains people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Warren Ross
OneHundredThousandNedKellys's avatar
OneHundredThousandNedKellys
1h

Ah dear, so many verbally verbose, ethically challenged, morally bankrupt bureaucrats, so little lead pellets. ATM.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Warren Ross and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Warren Ross
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture