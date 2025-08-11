Our Mayor, Mark Greenhill, has had a very busy couple of days blocking and verbally bashing local residents naive enough to exchange with him on social media. This has been his eager response to the return visit of the Australian Vaccination-Risks Network bus. Members of this organisation are on an east coast tour gathering Australians’ medical stories of bureaucratic and political overreach. These have resulted in both injury and death. Some of these victims are our neighbours.



The Blue Mountains and the town of Katoomba are part of this tour. Through an online local newspaper and Facebook posts, our Mayor recently warned us that the purpose of this visit was to:



“[P]eddle lies, misinformation, vile comments [and] threats of violence”



Such a munificent estimate of intention. He also told us he has had death threats made against him. Please no, this would be a crime against martyrdom.

The dreaded vax bus outside Blue Mountains City Council building last Saturday

An Invitation to Attack Your Neighbours

Little evidence supports this fine tale as our good Mayor has scrupulously scrubbed the record from social media. We’ll have to be brave and take his word for it. All that is left is the simpering, sycophantic gushes of support from people happy to join him in the slandering of friends and fellow residents. There are more than enough of these than one might expect. Among local snivellers is a well-known local artist and even better known local historian. I expect better from people who enjoy a public profile.



What long term benefits or costs will accrue from this latest bus trip will be known in time. There is one immediately apparent benefit to the Mayor. It has allowed him to prop up a well-travelled dead horse and flog it in public to clamorous applause from the usual crowd of lickspittles and flunkies. He’ll get a few more miles out of this nag yet at the cost of community division and distress.



This is social media’s great success. It insulates us from people of conflicting opinions. This is also part of its design. Its role is to protect firmly held but fragile opinions in safe silos of unchallenged vacuity.



Comments below are from contributors to the thread of our Mayor’s Facebook utterances. Despite the extraordinary forthrightness of the argumentation on show here, my experience is that the courage of such people shrivels under challenge. Names have been removed.

That last contribution is particularly telling. Speaking from her silo, she seems unaware of the millions of medical professionals across the world with concerns over the way the Covid fraud was inflicted on us. In an informed debate, someone would have courteously corrected her.



And by the way, what happened to the left’s once fierce commitment to free speech. That was conditional was it? Sorry, I am having some difficulty keeping up with the latest fashionable rules of conversation.

It definitely worries him

And this Greenhill quote from the same Facebook post is a shameless piece of cant with regard to the abuse he reckons he has attracted:



”Frankly, it doesn’t worry me personally. More than two decades in elected office requires some considerable resilience. But an ideology based on bullying is certainly going to be hard for some more vulnerable people”.



Do you think people who have not had the universally happy experience he persistently and zealously projects might feel bullied by his comments? The entire political, medical and bureaucratic establishment throughout the Covid-19 years felt a strange entitlement to condemn and belittle anyone who questioned or listened to the urgings of their conscience. What is this if not bullying? The Mayor seems duty bound to vivify the practice.



Does his intolerant bleating discourage people in need from speaking out? Do you think he cares? Is this the inclusion he loves to bleat about? Is this man an equal opportunity abuser?



Perhaps but one thing we can be certain of is that the criticism worries him. My spies inside Council confirm this. Otherwise, he would not tell us this fib so often as he justifies his appalling behaviour. It would be a grave mistake to underestimate the size of the ego.



Last time our Mayor was urged to ban this evil bus, the main battle took place in public. These and similarly heroic efforts have endeared him to sections of the local community who know him, variously, as “Captain Fear” and “Greenhill of Gaza”.



On that last occasion he used a Council meeting to ridicule anyone who challenged the official, well-coordinated Covid-19 narrative (follow the link to a video record of that August 2022 meeting here). You will have to go to the original story because modesty has discouraged him from sharing his extraordinary online performance. Please enjoy this 10 minutes of the Mayor at his cajoling, ingratiating, hypocritical best.

Image from video record of 30th August 2022 Blue Mountains City Council meeting

Note that when called upon at that meeting, to their great shame, at least four Councillors joined him in some high level community head kicking. Two days ago, the great man celebrated a repeat performance, in private, with a new group of bootlicking Councillors. Unfortunately, proof of this highly consultative process will only be visible to a carefully curated social media clique.

Covid took our local newspaper

The Mayor’s carefully cultivated public persona has benefited, enormously, from the effusive support of our local newspaper, the Blue Mountains Gazette. This was once a a paper with a local purpose. It used to run letters by residents from pages 3 to 15 and sometimes further. It now crams a mere four or five safe opinions on a single page buried in its middle. This paper’s role in reporting on Covid has been a crime.



Here is an example of the Gazette’s work. Aside from the exceptionally biased heading you get:



“An anti-vax bus hoping to spread its message in the Blue Mountains will not be allowed on council land”.



”Spread its message?”. This journalist has repeatedly refused to engage intelligently with this subject but feels compelled to take the Mayor’s line when she isn’t quoting his drivel. Follow the link to some of his best rambling self-justification.

“…but medical emergencies like his could be avoided by free vaccination”.

OH, PLEASE.



See the caption on the image above. It seems obvious that this related story is not about a vaccine saving this boy. If it is, it is a very fast acting one as paramedics don’t normally hang around. It is simply a gratuitous placement of story and image.

More Dickens than Austen

All of this allows Captain Fear to present himself alternatively as a statesman and the undeserving victim of abuse. The casual observer is encouraged to view his behaviour as conforming with exemplary protocols of professional decorum and etiquette. You are expected to assume that our Council’s court-like behaviour mirrors the refinement of a scene from a Jane Austen novel.



This may be the experience of people who agree with our Mayor and his courtiers. Agree and you’ll likely receive a generous invitation to address Council and receive effusive thanks for your civic contribution. You might even get a reply to a Council email. However, should you disagree with him then the scene moves from an Austen mansion to a Dickensian wharf. His demeanour sours to more Daniel Quilp or Wackford Squeers. Yet, for me, Mark will always be Uriah Heep, “I’m so ‘umble”.





But let him speak in his own words about the great threat this bus presents to humanity. From Mark Greenhill OAM’s Facebook page:



”Let’s be clear, [the vax bus organisers] do not speak with medical authority, and their views are not based in scientific fact. Some may argue that this is about free speech, well I and the Council say it’s about public health”.



Mark, these were residents wanting to tell THEIR story. Their story of injury, permanent disability and the death of family members. They were speaking from personal authority and experience in order to aid our understanding of scientific facts. You are no authority on their experience and you are no authority on public health. In fact, you appear to be behaving like a bit of dill; even a dangerous one.



”The height of the COVID-19 pandemic may be behind us, but that virus still plagues our communities and can still be devastating to those it impacts”.



THAT “virus”, supposedly, so plagues us even now that we must not be allowed to utter its name or share our experience of the last 5 years despite the appalling demands imposed by all levels of government. The thought of anyone discussing this appears to drive our stoic leader into an unrelenting frenzy.



”Now is not the time to muddy the waters with misinformation and scare tactics and so we will not allow the AVN or anyone to use public lands to disseminate misinformation”.



So public land should be reserved for people who conform with the Mayor’s belief system? This presents an opportunity. An old debate centres on why the Blue Mountains are blue? It is somewhat contentious with competing explanations. Up close the mountains are green. It is only at a distance they take on a blue hue. Putting these ideas together, I proposed we rename the mountains Green Hill’s.

In truth, the Mayor is simply protecting his masters from public debate. Our society is awash with misinformation and confusion. The main cause of this is the part played by all forms of media in their reporting and repeating of official lies.



Except for those whose lives have been shattered by their experience of the vaccine, most people have moved on and have little need or desire to discuss the Covid-19 fraud regardless of their conclusions. Managers of mainstream and social media environments have successfully fractured us into isolated, fortressed cults of ignorance and certainty.

Who’s the Bully

This suits our Mayor just fine. There are just enough who “remember the Covid war” and are ready to re-enlist when he calls them up. He then inspires his mob by hurling terms of calculated derision like “conspiracy theorist”, “cookers”, “right winger” or any other term that rouses gang hatred. More proof of his commitment to inclusion.

This provides the distraction he needs as he brings in “Smart City” experts from western Sydney, pledges our Council to follow the ever-expanding compliance needs of the UN Sustainable Development Goal agenda and those of lesser known but equally insidious outfits like ICLEI. International finance driven projects such as the Conference of Parties is regularly called on to justify thin Council agendas.



These Fabianist projects have us charging to climate change fabricated austerity along with disturbing plans for real-time 24 hour medical surveillance provided by Medical Body Area Networks (MBAN). See the work going on predictably enough at Monash and Macquarie Universities (more here).



I am not claiming to be an expert on this latter subject and seek to understand it in more detail but it is the sort of vital matter where a local representative might be expected to lead the discussion. Especially, one who pretends to be vitally concerned about our health.



Raise any of these matters and a storm of abuse will follow where one of the greatest of keyboard warriors and the hero of this story will do his best to close down debate.

We might also note that his prompt engagement with this ONE bus is in striking contrast to marauding fleets of buses that have evaded paying fees for use of public infrastructure throughout his time as Mayor. To describe this as incompetence would be far too generous. I understand plans are now before Council to address this matter. We will watch closely.



Meanwhile, he whispers loving words of welcome and inclusion to the captive community groups and representatives tricked into compliance with IAP2 meeting protocols. I urge people to look behind the words. There is not much there beyond betrayal. Some hold out the great hope that he might attain higher office. At least, that would place a greater distance between his false humility and Council abuse of public office.



Unfortunately, those higher in his political party know what he is. He is going nowhere. As we are stuck with him, we might at least take a greater interest in where this petulant nong is leading us. We might also call for an end to the abuse of friends and neighbours by people in public office. It is an old concept called basic decency. Meanwhile, he shreds the terms of Council’s official Codes of Conduct and Meeting Practice week by week.

Captain Fear gains an International reputation

The good news is that this great man’s reputation is growing. By his own acknowledgement, he has been receiving instructive messages from the United States. What they have said we can’t know. Seems they must be less than complimentary or they would not have been excised from his carefully edited posts.

One last request. Could someone please tell the Mayor the horse is dead and some of us have no intention of filling in for it?



Ultimately, the Mayor’s hard work paid off. Reports are that bus organisers had a terrific turn out on Saturday, despite the rain. Keep up the fine work, Captain.

Finally, for people with a genuine interest in understanding the matters discussed here and are willing to step out of their silo, Mark Kulacz and his Housatoniclive.com is a good place to start. This will appeal to the curious rather than the strident. He offers an extraordinary archive which includes analysis of the work and mysterious deaths of two very important people in Toni Bark and Brandy Vaughan. His study of the history of the hypodermic needle is fascinating.



And one last treat. This grandiloquent fraud speaking just a few days ago: