Who knew our Mayor is an analyst of the Middle East?

Early this morning, I took a 5 minute walk to a nearby lookout to take the photograph below. We, in Katoomba, live atop a narrow ridge surrounded by thousands of kilometres of native bushland. From the top of the mountains we peer down on nature rather than look up.

View of Jamison just across from Carrington Park

We are indeed fortunate to live in this remarkably beautiful place. There has been a strong push over more than 100 years to create a built environment and a culture that reflects the magnificence of this landscape.

Blue Mountains City of Arts

New South Wales Premier, Bob Carr, came to Katoomba in 1995 to anoint the Blue Mountains as the state’s inaugural City of the Arts. This seemed in keeping with the town’s historical aspirations.



Attempts to reify this title has had fits and starts but the last serious attempt was made nearly 30 years ago. One of these starts was called The Katoomba Charrette. For those outside the area, Echo Point is situated at the southern reach of our town. It is one of most famous and visited places in the country.



With the Olympics coming to Sydney in 2000, our State and Federal Governments were keen to dress up some famous landmarks and Echo Point came quickly to mind.

Blue Mountains Gazette 5th February 1997

Now, you might think the idea of a large sum of money being spent on our town was an unadulteratedly welcome event. Here is the problem. Because of planning and economic decisions over many years, Echo Point might just as easily be situated next to Sydney Harbour, on the Gold Coast or another part of the world.



When this article came out on 5th December 1997, two friends, Peter Nicol, Ian McMillan and I had recently joined a carparking committee which subsequently became the planning committee referred to in the article.



At the first meeting of that committee, we suggested to attending Councillors and small business people that we should have a plan for the town and then figure out where to put a car park rather than the other way around.



The fear this article stoked in us was that all the money and focus would be spent on Echo Point. The substance of the above article reinforced this fear and appeared to completely ignore and even contradict the nature of the work we had been doing.



This included using sketches that Peter’s daughter, Alison, had done which celebrated projects the community had been trying to promote over many years. I put her work to Peter and Ian’s words and to the music of Quentin Arnold in an early Powerpoint presentation.

We Meet the Minister

We were soon invited to present our ideas to the current New South Wales Tourism Minister, Brian Langton, in his Circular Quay office in Sydney.



By the end of the Charrette process, nearly two years later, some of the key ideas we put up were endorsed. These included shifting any proposed car park to highway side of the railway line so that ugly could embrace ugly. This saved an important piece of Katoomba heritage as we proposed the original car park site should become a park without the cars.



The grassed space in front of the Carrington Hotel, which was boarded off at the time, was to become a formal public space. I claimed it, unofficially, as our public square in my role as Director of the Winter Magic Festival in 1998. The Carrington owners didn’t seem to mind too much and eventually took on the idea. It has since been leased to the public until 2103.



We celebrated the confirmation of this leasing with the bestowal of a giant chess set on the community funded by people who wanted to be kings, queens, bishops, knights and pawns. Some people even wanted to be squares. These titles came with a certificate of ownership displayed at right. It would be nice to see that chess board in use again.

Another idea we pushed was for an information centre in the middle of town that would direct people to local musical performances, galleries, workshops and just about anything that enhanced and promoted creative activity in the town.



All of this work and planning culminated in the 1998 Charrette where experts from various disciplines held a series of workshops over five days in consultation with the community. You will see a reference in the footnotes where you can research what that means. The final result was a truly inspiring plan for the town. All that remained to be done was to implement it.



At the same time, I would not want to suggest this was a smooth process. There was a strong element in Council that resented my colleagues and my role but that is another story. Some of it was very funny.



Ultimately, about 25% of the plans were followed through and it should have been all up from there. Typically, our Council spent enormous sums on consultants.

A key component of our plan and ultimately the Charrette was a strong link between visitation to Echo Point and encouragement of perambulation through the town with the aim of linking visitation to local artists, performers and businesses.



This simply did not happen and the same brain dead coach-centred tourism model that has travel weary passengers in Katoomba today, Gosford tomorrow and Wollongong the next day and back each night at their Sydney accommodation continues to dominate local tourism and planning. I have written about this elsewhere.

Where are we now?

So let’s see how our local arts and cultural scene is progressing.

The next part of my walk took me past the Clarendon Guesthouse. The Clarendon was a space that Reg Livermore virtually owned as a performer. It has been the venue for wonderful performances over many years. It was always an intimate and welcoming space. The performance of the Two Tonys at the first Blue Mountains Music Festival remains an incredible event in my memory.



Here is the view I took in this morning. The regular Sunday afternoon Irish music sessions have had to give way to linen storage. You can’t pay too high a price for hygiene.

On into town and here is the display at the Katoomba Street entrance to our Cultural Centre. This buckled poster is telling us about an event that finished a week ago. What is happening there now, no-one would know. Is anyone embarrassed? My aim is to invoke this state.

Just the same, if people missed that exhibition they were extremely fortunate. I paid money from my inflation ravaged wallet to see it. It was the sort of vogue installation art that included hanging blankets, men in ball gowns and other ghastly concepts. The rings were quirky.

Man in ball gown

It has never belonged to us

This has been a problem with the Cultural Centre since its opening. Many locals remain unaware of its existence. For too long it has been treated as a site in which to indulge cultural expression at the extreme end of artistic endeavour. This was not the original vision.



The original plan was to help visitors and locals find people who were already creating art. It did not see the space as the plaything of some woke university trained curator’s indulgent proclivities. It remains a space that does not draw strong community engagement. Sit outside the gallery and watch. It is rare for anyone to go in or out.



I understand the next exhibition is local portraits. That might drive a few painted egos through the door but will do little to capture the local community’s imagination or support. This image was taken from the Council website and is part of the official promotion of the event.

I wonder whether anyone got a promotion for this

Next a stop at the iconic Paragon Cafe which has been boarded up for the last couple of years. This place was unique, firstly for the poor quality of its coffee, and the exceptional quality of its chocolate. It was almost as famous as the Three Sisters and barely an international celebrity that made it to Sydney was not ultimately coaxed to Katoomba, photographed and featured on the walls of the cafe.



The coffee knowledge was purely local and is a bit of an inside joke. The backroom, I imagine, remains an architectural marvel and reflects the best of Katoomba in better days. Here is the Paragon now and then.

The Paragon today and in better days

Next to the Paragon is Lloyd’s Jewellers where Clive once produced the most exquisite work (see below). That plant you can see is actually growing through the parquet woodwork which would once have showcased fine jewellery. What self-respecting real estate agent would want their name associated with this?

Now, let’s look at the main approach to the Cultural Centre through Froma Place. This is the only approach not dominated by Coles so you’d hope it would be enticing. The laneways of Katoomba were considered by the Charrette consultants to have extraordinary potential if exposed to a little thought and care.



Let’s have a look. Great, the murals at the entrance have brightened things up considerably.



Further on the look is less appealing. We meet garbage bins and an overgrown stairway. There is no sense you are heading anywhere important and worthwhile.

On the main approach to the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre

And we meet the out of date poster again at the entrance but this one was not buckled. Hooray. This is only 100 metres from the entrance to the Cultural Centre. You would think someone would have the time, presence and incentive to keep it up to date.

This lane needs some help. One of the ideas of Peter Nicol was to have cafes looking out onto the laneway. This has been done to great effect down the road in Ha’Penny Lane. This is the sort of idea.

The entrance to Froma Place with and without window

Meanwhile, this is what passes for local promotion. I have always hated these barrels but in absence of something sensible, perhaps, they are needed but it is such an ugly look. Surely, we can do better.

Captain Fear, Lieutenant Redshaw and the Gaza Conflict

After considering the above and all that should, could and might be done, just imagine my joy when I found out that our local Councillors want to put our Council and its vision at the centre of the current Israel vs Palestine conflict.

Extract from Blue Mountains City Council Business Papers of November 2024

The real comfort here is that Captain Fear has been counselled by Lieutenant Redshaw whose vast experience in Middle East politics is being deployed to the great advantage of our region.



Be very careful. I am not someone who could possibly excuse the atrocities that have been committed in this region but I do wonder what possible contribution our bumptious Mayor and his silly Councillors might expect to make to this struggle.



We have no reason to think the new strongly left dominated Council will be an improvement on the last. If they aren’t, we can expect a continuation of policies designed to demonise large sections of the community as OTHER. Maybe their strategies will fit perfectly with the needs of a conflict zone.



I imagine that Council has endorsed the use of public space in support of Palestine in recent weeks. There have a number of Saturday rallies on the lower side of the Civic Centre in recent weeks.



Today, that space was taken by about 15 male supporters of Islam. One of this group tried to engage with me and offered me water but when I ignored him he felt entitled to be snide probably assuming I was taking a position on the conflict. I found this a very interesting development.



I suppose, in some ways, this is a natural progression for Greenhill of Gaza. He is not only committed to saving the world from all forms of warming, he is now determined to prove his worth as a statesman. Managed retreat and replacement migration planning still allow him time to address problems that have challenged more prominent but lesser minds.



This is someone who derides members of his local community when they seek to challenge him on issues of direct and great importance to lives lived locally. Now, his local duties will be split between presiding over our town’s demise and plans for similarly measured interventions in the Middle East. What this means for our community we may soon see.



Oh the ego, the ego. Look around Mark. Pull your head in.

