In April 2000, members of a Washington think tank brought together around 150 economists, scientists, investors, and professional conservationists from four continents to a series of workshops at Taronga Zoo. A select 50 then took a bus trip to Katoomba for an intensive two day workshop. Their plan was to use financial investment to fund large conservation programs. Or it may have been the other way around?



For years people have argued that you can’t put a price on nature. This group was going to prove that old dictum wrong. Not only can you put a price on it, that price can be quite high. Their work has continued and they have made allies of some very powerful people.



Seems they liked our name and have been running events all round the world while using it. In October last year, after 25 years, they made a return visit.

The Katoomba Group.

This must be one of the world’s best kept secrets. At the recent Council elections, I asked local Labor and Greens politicians what they knew of the group. No-one had heard of it.



What follows is the story of the Katoomba Group.

Had you heard of it? This modest little operation claims to:

”[Address] key challenges to developing markets and payments for ecosystem services, from enabling legislation through establishment of new market institutions, strategies of pricing and marketing, and performance monitoring. The Group works through strategic partnerships for analysis, capacity-building, information-sharing, investment, market services, and policy advocacy.



It has now held 28 Katoomba Group conferences across 16 countries. Click image for details.

For those of you who don’t know Katoomba, this is all a bit of a step up for our little town of 8,268 people, even if we don’t know about it.



The Group also has some well researched publications. The linked brochures below are typical of its work:

The United Nations is its impressive ally from 2008 but by 2024 the Katoomba Group luminaries were mixing with officials from the US State Department (second symbol under Visionary Parters), USAID and the World Bank.



Are any of your neighbours part of The Group?

Its website is a fascinating source where we learn that the meeting held last October at Taronga Zoo was in preparation for the Federal Government’s Nature Positive Global Summit later that month where the group plans to use its influence.

Organisers saw this event as:



”..an opportunity to help inform the Summit and take stock of how far we have come towards the vision of the Katoomba Group, to celebrate wins and lessons learned, and to map out where we need to go. This is the first in a series of events that will be directly related to informing COP negotiations and increasing ambition and commitments”.

THE COP NEGOTIATIONS??????

Here OUR group was hoping to influence COP 28 (Conference of Parties). This is where the world’s biggest financiers come together to figure out how to invent projects that they reckon need funding. Have a look at their decisions and tell me where I am wrong. Much of it is based on projected risk. I am not sure how happy I am about being associated with this risk. Were you consulted? Do you know anyone who was?

You can get the agenda for the Katoomba summit here or watch the full seven hours recording.

The agenda is a wonderful Canva product and at the end you can see a list of speakers and attendees. The guest list shows close to 230 turned up. Now, I could easily have missed someone but as far as I could tell if Joel Dalberger from the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute is not from Katoomba, no-one was.

Strangely, our state representative and Parliamentary secretary for Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Heritage, Trish Doyle, was there but she has been most modest about her attendance. And equally strangely, I couldn’t find any online record of the major sponsor, The David Brand Foundation.



While not from Katoomba, the other major sponsor, Green Collar, at least had a presence in the Blue Mountains via a squabble over “large tracts of particularly highly productive agricultural land going back to permanent revegetation”.



Byron Fay of Climate 200 was there too along with an extraordinary assortment of climate lobbyists, business and advocacy groups. Byron is famous for developing a strategy of sneaking professional women with a climate change agenda into Liberal seats (see Teals). The voters didn’t even notice till it was too late.



Banks were well represented and even former Reserve Bank Governor Ken Henry got a place mat.

Most importantly, the two stars of the show were there: David Brand and Michael Jenkins. These men are widely recognised as the creators of the Katoomba Group. One a Canadian and the other an American. More on them later.



After the Taronga event, some attendees even travelled to Katoomba. For some, it was probably their first time but that is what it means to be part of a group. I didn’t recognise any local people in the photo either, with the exception of, Gundungurra man, David King. I am pretty sure that is him in the front of this image taken from David Brand’s Linked-in page. He was not one of the Taronga attendees.



The outcome of the 2024 Taronga / Katoomba event was The Katoomba Group Statement to the Global Nature Positive Summit. Here is its introduction but follow the link to the full statement.

As usual, it seems that humans are the problem. No-one in particular, just all of us. Especially, the white ones. We 8,268 locals need to do better if we are to live up to the town’s name. Either that or get out of the way so the investors can make the changes needed. Was investment in parking meters part of the Katoomba Group vision?

I am not sure but a lot more was. In our town’s name, these people have committed The Group to the Commitment on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, Net Zero grounded in the Environmental Mitigation Hierarchy and much more including an extraordinarily strong call to support:



”Indigenous leadership and youth engagement in environmental finance”.



I start to fear this is part of a widely applied corporate capture program used to enfold our Indigenous community to serve someone else’s purpose. It seems to have worldwide application.



Does anyone smell a Rattus norvegicus?

The Co-Founders of the Katoomba Group

As you know, these things don’t just happen. There are always people who are the real drivers of a project like this. Meet David Brand and Michael Jenkins.

David was a scientist working for the Canadian Government on acid rain in red pine forests in Ottawa who later moved into environmental policy. He attended the Rio Summit in 1992 on behalf of Canada and shortly after was headhunted to become Executive Business Manager of State Forests in New South Wales.

It is not clear where this statement sat in relation to his government work but he explains:



”We wrote the first carbon rights legislation in the world and raised the first carbon fund. We were even on the market before the World Bank”.



From 2000 to 2005, he was a director of the Hancock Resource Group and during that time, in conjunction with Michael Jenkins, formed The Katoomba Group. Brand went on from there to start an organisation called “New Forests” with the aim of:



”[B]ringing institutional and private equity capital into a new thesis of forestry sector investment around what we call natural infrastructure where not only do we produce sustainable good like timber and energy products but we also try to monetise the ecoystem services associated with those forests”.



He seems to have done that pretty well.



Michael Jenkins was a Senior Forestry Advisor to the World Bank and worked for three years as an agroforester in Haiti with USAID. In 2015, he was the Schwab Foundation’s Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

In the clip below (8 minutes), he is speaking at an unstated venue in 2010 which was part of Katoomba Group meeting XVI (in Hanoi, is my best guess). He explains that under his company, Forest Trends, a year 2000 meeting was held with the Sydney Futures Exchange to discuss the creation of a carbon futures exchange.



Though the concept was not adopted, with the participation of some of those who attended that meeting plus people from the Katoomba and Taronga events, The Katoomba Group was formed. The video below is taken from a site: BioDiversityLinks which appears to be sponsored by USAID which has also been a Katoomba Group sponsor.

”[W]e have been continuing the work of Katoomba as a kind of global network that tries to help this about cracking some of these difficult problems around emerging environmental markets…for us the mission really has been over the last 10 years, how do you meld these different worlds, the value of natural resources that we know, economic values, community values? How do you roll those together. That in a sense would be. That is in a sense would call, kind of, of a, of a, the Katoomba Group”, said Michael.



Another series of 56 videos held on Vimeo from around the same time appear to be part of a Katoomba Group meeting in Vietnam. After the group was formed, the first two events were held in Russia and China.



In Michael’s video clip and in the 56 videos, all from around 2010, you can pick up the idea that people around Forest Trends and Katoomba Group are just starting to work out how Blue Carbon (the waterways) offered great potential. It seems Michael and his team have moved some way to making this a reality.

So what do Forest Trends have to do with the seascape? These people are innovators.



Well, it seems, based on this quote, they would like to be managing the Amazon:



”The government is not set up to be able to manage the Amazon,

says Michael Jenkins of the Katoomba Group “.



Another arm of Forest Trends is EcoSystem Marketplace. Michael Jenkins features heavily in this video which explains the potential for investment is unlimited. We will soon be able to mix up our eco-portfolios to include 15 flies, 7 baboons and 3 elephants. We may even be able to vote for their demise.



Should we put our hand out?



Jenkins might only have been upstaged by redeemed Goldman Sachs trader, Mark Tercek of the Nature Conservancy. I am not suggesting for one moment that Messrs Brand or Jenkins are engaging in anything unseemly. Yet, in this compelling video there are people with very reasonable concerns as to where this selfless investment might be leading (video 35min). And my town or its name seems to be right at the centre of it.

Here is the EcoSystem Marketplace Matrix used in that video. It makes very interesting reading. I am sure it has been updated since 2013 but this is the only version available on the Katoomba Group site (it is downloadable as a PDF).

And the truly great news is we are at the centre of these developments or at least our name is. When the Federal Government ran its October Summit, there was the Katoomba Group running its own session.

So how do you get involved? You would think with a name like The Katoomba Group they would have an office up in Katoomba Street. They don’t. They do have an office on 4th Floor, 1203 19th Street NW, Washington DC. in the United States. It is the attractive blonde building on the left.



The Katoomba Group shares this office with Forest Trends. Having someone from Katoomba work for them seems a novel idea. There should be at least one of us. Be the first to apply: I would like to work for the Katoomba Group.

And if you get the job there’s a very nice looking Spanish restaurant next door that does takeaway but with the price of townhouses in this district running at $2.6 million, you might be eating more often at home.



Finally, despite all this discovery, it is still unclear just what the Katoomba Group does and what our town gets out of this, especially when no-one celebrates the link to the actual town. On the surface, it appears to be a large networking organisation promoting the idea of payment for ecosystem services (PES).



This appears to be in startling alignment with Australian Federal Government policy as outlined in its Natural Capital Handbook.



Risk - our spectre is their opportunity

In an earlier article, I referred to the work of Sean Kidney and the Climate Bonds Initiative. The related video had Kidney explaining the enormous growth in Green Bonds. So it was not surprising to find Rupert Edwards of Forest Trends turning up in Climate Bonds Initiative publications. The latter organisation’s strong links to the Australian Government are evident in its role as certifier of Green Bonds.



All three organisations, Climate Bonds Initiative, Forest Trends and New Forests had attendees at the Federal Government Global Summit. Here a United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction explains how Climate Bonds Initiative is working to achieve a “$100 trillion bond market, for climate change solutions”.



According to Kidney the growth of these markets are essential because the fossil fuel markets that the funding of our pensions and superannuation relies on will not be there in future. Some of this problem was addressed when the Covid project removed some useless eaters but this was not enough.



He also explains that the West’s demographic problem is not really significant. We just need to move that spending to the “developing world”. These people are problem solvers and governments seem to like their approach.



Meanwhile, our famous Three Sisters looks pretty good on these entrepreneurs’ prospectuses, publications and website. The Katoomba Group and its friends seem to have a close alignment with the aims of the United Nations, IUCN, UNESCO, IPCCC, REDD and the growing number of international agencies that have discovered the gold in ecosystem management.



Will the enormous benefits that these entrepreneurs’ promise to bring to our broader society and precious ecosystems be realised or will our purposes and collective wealth be stolen once again as we tear towards a world of ubiquitous technology and surveillance?



In the meantime, we might reflect on what opportunities the naming of the Katoomba Group affords us. For me, I am going to ask you to call me Goldman Sachs, in future. If nature can be put to any purpose, so can I.