I am not sure why it should happen now but I have recently come across people taking an interest in Fabianism. What is it? It is a political system that doesn’t want you to know it exists. How does it work? By copying the tactical genius of Roman general, Quintus Fabius Maximus Verrucosus, also known as the Cuncator or Delayer. His strategy, employed during the Second Punic War (201-218 AD), involved skirmishing with Hannibal rather than direct confrontation.



Fabianism is a form of Socialism. How this translates to the modern day is that Fabianism and its followers seek to shatter existing societal structures as part of a slow revolution employing attrition. Their original motif, the wolf in sheep’s clothing, symbolises how it differs from the violent revolution chosen by Bolshevik and Maoist forms of Socialism. The Fabians are willing to work patiently and white ant society from within.



This is no fringe group. Australian Prime Ministers Whitlam, Hawke, Gillard, Albanese have all been Fabians. Keating may have been too but I await confirmation. According to the author’s work, featured in this story, there were 200 Fabians out of 418 Labour Members of the UK Parliament in 1997. Left wing heroes like John Maynard Keynes, Bertrand Russell and H G Wells were Fabians.

The Fabian Window from London School of Economics

“[The window] was commissioned in 1910 by that archetypal Fabian, George Bernard Shaw - who features in it, top right, dressed in green; the man in red helping GBS hammer the world into shape is Sidney Webb, perhaps the most influential of the Fabians and - alongside his wife Beatrice Webb - a founder of the LSE; on the left working the bellows is Edward Pease, the secretary of the Fabian Society. There’s a really good piece about the history of the window here”.

Extract from Andrew Whitehead’s Blog



I retained a vague but supportive notion of Socialism for longer than I should. What was the appeal? The same one that attracts so many young people today. The idea of autonomy; of being your own master. That’s its promise. I read Das Kapital and Trotsky’s History of the Russian Revolution but in the end what I couldn’t figure out was how that autonomy would fit with Stalinist management structures that, historically, left little space for personal autonomy. It took me longer than most to figure out that it was simply an overhyped hoax. Not until I read the Milner-Fabian Conspiracy did I come to understand with any depth what this game is about.



Who knew that David Rockefeller was a Socialist? He and his three brothers studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) founded by Sydney Webb and funded by Henry Hunt Hutchinson. Both Webb and George Bernard Shaw were founding members of the Fabian Society which began in 1884. Shaw had a terrific sense of humour which is on display in the clip below.

Meanwhile, the Rockefeller notion of Socialism has monopolistic capitalism at its centre. Who recalls Klaus Schwab’s inspiring words:



”You will own nothing and be happy”.



This is a project that has been running for over 100 years with links to every major event that has taken place in that time. It seems to be coming to the pointy end now.



The book is not easy reading. It took me over a month of assiduous note-taking and rereading of critical paragraphs. The good news is that you don’t have to put yourself through this.



Unbekoming has done an excellent job of describing Fabianism and its relationship to Liberal elites like the Rockefellers, Rothschilds and friends who actually belong to the other half of this story. That is the story of the Milner / Cecil Rhodes / Royal Institute of International Affairs / Chatham House / Council of Foreign Relations / Trilateral Commission / Bilderberg / World Economic Forum / Young Global Leader, Harvard Fulbright Scholar Group



On a related story, while walking the dog this morning I came across an interesting book. I found it in one of those street libraries that dot my town. It’s called Australia Betrayed.

This book seems to be telling some of the same stories as Ioan Ratiu does in the Milner-Fabian Conspiracy but it was written much earlier in 1995. It points to 10% of Australians being born overseas. In 2025, that number is 31% and the population has doubled in that time. This influx of humanity has occurred simultaneously with governments at all levels whipping up a frenzy of multicultural euphoria. This has obviously been an economic and social triumph.



This is most evident in house prices. Three times an Australian annual average wage was once considered comfortable. Four times was considered difficult. Five times very hard. Today, that figure is 16 to 18 times and our Commonwealth Bank is capitalised at a higher level than Goldman Sachs. Not bad for a country with .33% of the world’s population. This is a flyweight punching in the super heavyweight class. Well done. George Bernard Shaw and his elitist friends would almost certainly have approved.



Yet, there are people who insist on asking questions and post-Covid we know “only dumb people ask questions” (thanks Jimmy Dore). But there are a lot of them. In fact, 49% of us.





Understanding and even having an opinion on this requires some work. So if you are unwilling to consider the arguments in the Unbekoming summary of the Milner-Fabian Conspiracy, I suggest you just line up for your next booster shot. The Fabians will love you. They might even give you a red guard uniform and allow you to choose a new gender.