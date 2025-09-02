Last Tuesday, I had the great pleasure of addressing Blue Mountains City Councillors (BMCC) at their monthly meeting. The agenda item that drew me there was:



ADOPTION OF CODE OF CONDUCT AND PROCEDURES

page 23 of Blue Mountains Council Business Papers 26th August 2025.



This is the Code that guarantees people who work for Council are always on their best behaviour in dealing with the public and it places a special emphasis on how staff and Councillors act towards each other.



A complication was noted in the business paper when, in September 2024, the Office of Local Government (OLG) called for a review of aspects of the Code and for submissions regarding Councillor Code of Conduct and Council meeting practices.

Does the Office of Local Government (OLG) have our Mayor in its sights?

Our Council made its submission on 28th January 2025 (see page 73). For me, this section stood out. The Council submission was signed off by Mayor Mark Greenhill and CEO Rosemary Dillon. In the first two lines below, they seem to have taken offence that anyone would suggest local government in New South Wales is not effective.



This was in response to OLG concerns, represented in italics, that the current code is not “delivering” the respect “on the need for transparency or the necessary degree of respect in the community for the role Councillors have”.



What a very strange sentence!!!!

Then we get these astounding comments from the BMCC submission:

Mark and Rosemary pushed back on the notion there is a lack of transparency while telling us that all Council’s decisions are made in full view of the public. That is a whopper. I found this submission astounding in its misrepresentation of our Council’s actual practice. The lack of debate on the floor at Council meetings is a clear sign that all decisions have been made pre-meeting behind closed, if not locked, doors.



You might not expect of lot of debate from a Council with 9 Labor, 2 Greens and 1 independent but Council secrecy is not new (remember the Liberals failed to get their paperwork in on time). Our Council knows who the enemy is and more often than not it is public awareness.



People who are interested in digging further into this should follow the links above.

Address to Council meeting regarding Code of Conduct

Anyway, back to my reason for addressing Council. I asked that the Code of Conduct be expanded to include all Councillors because it is apparent that it does not presently bind the Mayor or he does not believe it does.



Included in this address and related transcript is a list of insults the Mayor has directed at local residents and at groups he labels anti-vaxxers, right wing extremists, sovereign citizens, conspiracy theorists etc. “Let me be clear”, I do not find the term anti-vaxxer offensive, just the way he uses it.

Warren Ross address to Council 26th August 2025 on Council Code of Conduct

Transcript to Council address and background



Mayor Mark Greenhill or Captain Fear as I know him has developed a nice little trick. He includes these Mayoral Minutes for Council meetings that allow him three opportunities to celebrate his eloquence and intellect with the public.



In turn:

His views are recorded in the Council Business Papers as Mayoral Minutes

Spoken to at the relevant Council meeting

Cut and pasted into Facebook for his adoring audience

This procedure was followed perfectly in his recent rage against imaginary racists and anti-immigrationists. This helps him to build his own little publicly funded propaganda unit.



Whether you are Mayor, a Councillor or a local resident, you are not someone else when you are on social media. Please take the time to view this YouTube analysis of the Mayor’s recent Facebook posts. Is this appropriate behaviour?

Video Transcript

Letter to Mayor 9th June 2022 referred to in video

LATE CORRECTION ACCORDING TO SCANLON MAPPING SOCIAL COHESION REPORT 49% OF AUSTRALIANS SAY IMMIGRATION IS TOO HIGH

I am sorry to say that in the video above I used the 2023 figures. Seems now that 49% of Australians consider immigration to be too high. I am concerned that this will place an unreasonable burden on the Mayor who can’t reasonably be expected to attack half the population. I am sure he will try. Fellow Councillors might also consider how being aligned with the Mayor’s extreme positions is viewed by the broader community.



Meanwhile indulgent pap the Mayor carried over onto his Facebook post was given its initial run at the same Council meeting where I spoke. You can listen to it below. His real skill is in use of expressions like:



”Every few years you see it, fringe right wing groups will emerge in an attempt to create disunity, in an attempt to create disharmony” and “We should turn our face against this reprehensible racist demonstration”.

You can almost hear him saying, “That’ll do. They’ll believe anything”.

For Captain Fear, the threat is always nearby. This allows him to turn any event, no matter how distant, into a local beatup. He used the same flawed figures and arguments in his Council address that I debunked in the YouTube video above. What a lazy piece of analysis to misuse figures so out of date and distorted. By now, this is what we expect. You can almost hear him saying, “That’ll do. They’ll believe anything”.

Mayor Mark Greenhill Mayor Minute on immigration 26th August 2025

He followed this with a sickeningly indulgent performance at the end of the night where he sought to link police shootings in Victoria with local complaints about the content of books in libraries. This was all pinned on a Sovereign Citizens movement.



What is a Sovereign Citizen? I have no idea. People who claim to know tell me the term is an oxymoron and this point was reinforced in a recent ABC 4 Corners program. What little I have seen on the subject suggests it may be a psyop whose purpose is to entice people to act against their own interests. This substack series has strengthened my conviction. You can listen to the Mayor’s sovereign citizen tirade here:

Mayor Mark Greenhill on Sovereign Citizens on 26th August 2025

Greenhill’s hypocrisy in feigning concern for the Porepunkah policeman while demonising the distress of those who have lost family members or are still nursing vaccine injured loved ones is the behaviour of a monster. And I think that is what he has become. Cosetted social media use can do that to you. Meanwhile, this fraud makes disingenuous calls for debate while hiding behind his Facebook luvvies.

Mayor receives Letter of Demand from local residents

Let’s put all of this in context. None of what I have written here is new. A year and 7 days ago, Greenhill received a Letter of Demand pointing to his breaches of the Local Government Act and Council’s Code of Conduct. In fact, the problems that the Office of Local Government pointed to in its calls for submissions may well have been prompted by the Mayor’s behaviour.

Click on the image to download Maat’s Method’s Letter of Demand to Mayor Mark Greenhill

The Mayor’s response to the Fam document can be found here. For some reason, Council’s Executive Business Manager (yes, they have one) felt the need to step in and tell us the Mayor is doing just great while repeating the same hyperbolic accounts of poor public behaviour in Council meetings.



The Letter of Demand details examples of the Mayor ridiculing and humiliating local residents in breach of Section 3 of the Code of Conduct. His treatment of two local residents, in particular, raises questions about his fitness for the office. As for his insults to me, I welcome his disdain.



Point 28 of the document states:



”As the recipients of this letter know well, the conduct of Mayors, Councillors and Council Meetings are all dictated and governed by the Local Government Act 1993 NSW (the Act) and the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 (the Regulation)”.

“The Mayor’s conduct is in opposition to the Purpose and Function of the Act”

and point 53 explains the situation pretty well.



”53. Finally, the Code makes clear that a Councillor must not in any public or private forum direct or influence, or attempt to direct or influence, any member of staff of Council in the exercise of their functions”. Taking a fixed ideological position in relation to certain policies and approaches, and then refusing to discuss or consider alternatives to those policies and approaches, and then insulting a significant proportion of the community who disagree with them publicly, places undue pressure on the Mayor’s colleagues and staff to conform with his views. If they don’t, they “have no place” in the Blue Mountains, let alone on Council staff. On a related note, the Mayor’s self-stated mission of ridding the Blue Mountains of the people he disagrees with is clearly an example of “participation in political activities outside the service of council” that “interfere[s] with the performance of [his] official duties”, which again, include listening to and considering community views and remaining accountable to the holders of those views, even when disagreed with”.

Since his receipt of this document, the Mayor’s behaviour has become even more reckless and indulgent. How can the Office of Local Government ignore this behaviour? I trust that its recent correspondence with Councils suggests that it isn’t.



There is no need to listen to me. Read the Maat’s Method demand letter for yourself. If you are not shocked by its content, you are probably a member of Captain Fear’s Facebook audience.



After all this, you might find our fearless local press might be ready to expose Mayor Greenhill’s outrageous behaviour. After all, they were sent a copy of the Letter of Demand. Council’s weekly advertising bill with the Gazette may be the reason uncomfortable opinions are rarely expressed in this publication no matter how transparently egregious Council’s mismanagement and excesses.

Blue Mountains Gazette journalist tells me to f… off

Can you help me here? What do you think those missing three letters are? Should I keep trying to rouse this once valued local newspaper’s professional ethics? Read this and give me your best advice.

You can read the full email exchange here.



As the Fam document explains, the Mayor is big on labels. Here is a sample of his preferred terms for anyone who disagrees with him:

far right, far right activists, far right extremists, fringe right wing groups

ideological

venomous

people who spout conspiracy theories

appalling policy theories everywhere they go

people who are a significant problem in the country

people who are motivated by conspiracy theories

a group whose theories not only make no sense but have no place in a modern, sensible accepting Blue Mountains.

a bunch of conspiracy theorists

his famous fffffed up speech where he accused people who question climate change of threatening his children’s future and threatened to send members of the public home. Not out of the chamber but home.

You can listen to the speaker’s original address and the Mayor’s extraordinary response.

a group whose theories not only make no sense but have no place in a modern, sensible accepting Blue Mountains.

In closing, Mark Greenhill is not a defender of the public interest. He is part of an orchestrated program aimed at reshaping Australian lives. What we are seeing is just his effusive little contribution.



In his elegy for the deceased Australian police, he warned us about the Sovereign Citizens movement and referenced the ABC 4 Corners program that featured an “investigation” of its membership.



The journalist at the centre of the program made this striking observation:



"After the shooting, Queensland police and ASIO said that the Train family were not Sovereign Citizens. It highlights a problem with trying to divide people into narrow groups when they seem to be PART OF ONE COMMON CAUSE. If authorities fail to recognise a broader definition of anti-government extremism, they could miss the true extent of this evolving movement".



I am sure Mayor Mark Greenhill would agree and he in fact stated something very similar when he wrote last week:



”The far right isn’t homogenous. It’s fragmented but linked by a common thread that rejects facts, or has an inability to process that which is hard to understand”.



You dare disagree with him? This quote is designed for his Facebook audience but he is calling you stupid. Are you? The good Captain justifies this in his reply to Peter Fam of Maat’s Method by saying:



”My social media is my own account and, as you would appreciate, I have a right to political discourse”.



His desire not to be held to a standard of behaviour may cause what I have written here to ruffle him. To which I say, I have a right to political discourse too.



Finally, your attention is the battleground here and the Blue Mountains Mayor is fighting hard to gain it. Our job is to figure out why.



Stop Press

And so it continues even after this story is published. A friend just sent me this. Greenhill is actively trying to cause trouble while proving he is one of the world’s truly great virtue signallers.











