I have just come back from town where I bumped into an old friend.



Me: “How are you going Bert?” (not his real name but discretion is needed).



Old Friend: “Great. What are you up to?”.



Me: “Trying to make sense of the world.”.



Old Friend: “Saving the world?”



Me: “No, trying to make sense of it”.



Old Friend: “How about that Trump?”



Me: “The Democrats are no better”.



Old Friend: “Yeah, they are hopeless. The comedians are sticking it to Trump. People like Jimmy Kimmel. They are hilarious”.

Me: “Kimmel is an idiot”. I said something a little more forceful but let’s pretend.



Old Friend: “And Stephen Colbert”.



Me: “He’s vile”.

That was the end of an exhilarating exchange.

15 years ago, I spent a couple of days helping this friend and his wife relocate to another state. I don’t remember anyone else carrying the boxes with us. They recently returned to live in Katoomba.



One of the only other times I have seen this fellow following his return was on election day with his wife. On that day she said to me:



”I know you have different views to us NOW but you will always be a friend”.



Her assessment of my views hadn’t come from any conversation she’d conducted with me. They appear to have been gleaned from reports of my eccentric Covid behaviour in refusing the injections and my questioning of whether doing so was a good idea.

He might “go off” any minute.

Social media observations by former friends that I was now a right wing lunatic may also have provided her with this vital intelligence. I was taken aback by her reassurance of ongoing friendship as I was not sure I needed or merited it. Despite being back in town for a couple of years, they have made no effort to contact me or my family. I took this as a sign of a cooling, if not a frosting in our relationship. I guess this desire to comfort me may have been inspired by my new volatile reputation.



”He might go off any minute”.



Which brings me to the fragile nature of friendship. During the Covid era, many friendships were fractured. Our town is still recovering from this and our Mayor gleefully stokes division at every opportunity in announcing his faith in vaccination in its many forms.



He gets away with this because fear has trumped curiosity. People are naturally fearful that the decision they took to take these injections was wrong. They might have hurt a member of the family. They may be fearful of losing face in their social circle by admitting uncertainty. I am sure there are many reasons. What reasons have you discerned?



Had we had a longer conversation, I might have offered my friend my very real concerns about Trump’s Stargate Initiative and some of the awful people he has promoted to his ACIP committee and other key portfolios, including Robert Kennedy Jnr and Robert Malone. By not replying “Yeah, that Trump is awful”, I became a Trumper or something worse.



Of my friend’s heroes and their sticking it to Trump, Kimmel celebrated the denial of antibiotics to people in need. This was a key part of official protocol through much of the West. Kimmel’s exultant audience cheered people’s death sentence.

Curiosity is not only discouraged, it is ridiculed.

And what can you say of Colbert? This is a family page so I will refrain. The only way support for despicable people like this is sustained is through our isolation into groups of ignorance and prejudice. Curiosity is not only discouraged, it is ridiculed.



School taught us the worst thing we could do was make a mistake or ask a silly question in front of our peers. Their jeers made sure you didn’t display that impertinence again. Now, it is media that performs this task. Ubiquitous media.



This is not really about Colbert and Kimmel. If they were removed, other shills would gladly take their place. They are scripted actors whose job is to represent the interests of powerful people. This is the point I would like to have made to my friend but to do that I would have had to interrupt his laughing at their genius.



In Australia, the word Trump has come to stand for all that is wrong with the world. You don’t need to think. To use that word in leftist circles, optionally in a sentence, is a mark of one’s eloquence on political matters. Step outside the circle and it is seen for what it is. Impossibly dumb. That is not to defend Trump. He is just the latest gargoyle that world politics has vomited up. He is a caricature of mainstream and social media creation.



I trust you already look at mainstream media with a jaundiced eye or two but it is time to get off social media before all is lost. Pick up a good book.

And how about that Trump?