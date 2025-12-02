Are you performing in a show?
Maybe you are and don't know it. Are you an extra, a prop, a clothes rack or part of the scenery?
At this point, I feel that I have been manipulated by so many official narratives. Lab leaks, Ivermectin, viruses, antibiotic fables, Covid statistics, protocols, PCR testing, masks, social distancing, shedding, published journal articles, Event 201, Trusted News Initiative. That’s just in the Covid era.
And then there were the lies I grew up with such as how the money system works. You know, like the one Leigh Sales used to use to stop a politician dead on ABC Australia’s 7.30 program:
“Where will the money come from?”
The politicians knew the answer but they could not tell us. What we knew was there was always money for war and nuclear submarines. And for Covid. You wonder where the inflation we are experiencing came from? Time to get off social media and do some research.
That was the mood I was in when someone sent me this Maria Zee scoop. I remember Maria before she became an InfoWars superstar and was just trying to make sense of the Covid madness like me. She might have been a little ahead of me in figuring things out but not much. Our paths have diverged sharply since. I had just finished watching a two hour Jonathan Couey video from which the clip below is taken so I was not exactly in the mood to enjoy a Vinay Prasad triumph. Especially, not an FDA leak that appeared anything but revelatory.
Some context. At present, there are only two people offering commentary on the world to which I am giving any attention, aside from the occasional Substacker. This could change but at present these two fellows seem to be making a lot of sense. They are Jonathan Couey and Mark Kulacz. Both Americans.
Jonsthan Couey clip 6 minutes 21 seconds.
I think their description of where we are and the role social media plays in shaping our world is insightful but also potentially damning if we fail to take their advice. They suggest it is as though we are participating in an episode of Star Trek. You young people will have no idea what I’m talking about so choose your own program.
Whatever the performance is, we have made the mistake of thinking we are part of the show. We think that the messages we send out on social media are influencing the show’s script. We might send an alert via Facebook or comment on a Substack article written by some modern day Captain Kirk and think we have mind-melded (to use a Star Trek term) with him. We might urge Spock to use his Phaser and see a comment that suggests he may be listening…TO ME.
What does stupidity look like?
When we get a like or a comment from someone who appears to be a key player in the pantomime, it validates us and we think we really are contributing to the narrative. That is simply stupid. More commonly, we get reinforcement from other “extras” who tell us how sharp our thinking is. Meanwhile, we are surrounded by actors whether they be politicians, bureaucrats, celebrity medics, TV presenters, social media influencers, podcasters, commentators or someone else on the payroll.
Chances are if someone is on a social media platform and has a particularly large following, they were put there. If not and they still have a large following, they are probably tolerated because they are effectively wasting your time. They might even be sheep dogging you back into the herd. The only way to influence the script is to pay money and that is not your $10 or $20 a month. Narrative control demands big money.
Kulack and Couey’s strongest challenge is when they point out how little we have progressed in six years in understanding what this scam is really about. “IS NOT WAS” because the real challenges seem to be ahead of us. Up until now, we have been split into at least three groups:
The Fauci Lovers
The Lab Leakers which split further into those who think something escaped and those that think something was released. This is often part of a gain-of-function narrative.
The No-Virus people
Here is where the No-Virus people have a question or two that they might like to answer. What killed people if it wasn’t the virus (and like them I don’t believe it was the non-existent virus). Couey has another plausible explanation that relates to bacteriophages that I will leave you to discover. Kulack’s work on the Wuhan virus whistleblower Li-Meng Yan and the very well-connected family she married into is stunning.
These three groups have been encouraged to battle it out among themselves on social media or at least that was the case early on. By now each is bunkered into their segregated social media group certain of their position and too ready to defend it.
When Maria Zee posted her piece about former ZDogg performer, Vinay Prasad, turned whistleblower and gave us this expose on 10 childhood deaths relating to mRNA vaccines I was less than startled.
I need to make it clear that I am still trying to understand, fully, Couey’s and Kulacz’s analysis of Indian influence and the dangers they attribute to it. In Prasad’s case, I think there are very important questions as to whether he is a serious or trustworthy performer.
There are some names that are always cut from the script
From Bobby Kennedy Jnr to the Childrens Health Defense, to Robert Malone, Vinay Prasada, Marty Makery and many more I think they can all clearly be seen to be reading a script. This is a script that will never include the names Toni Bark or Brandy Vaughan and both these women worked with Childrens Health Defense.
If you too are fed up with being misled or deceived by social media and mainstream artistes, I hope you will give Mark Kulacz a chance at HousatonicLive and Jonathon Couey at GigaohmBiological.com. If you are still on what Jonathan calls the hamster wheel after 6 years of carefully contrived official narrative, how many more years do you want to give it?
Before you do anything else, you might consider closing down your social media too.
Lastly, I have embedded Jonathan Couey’s video in Substack rather than place it on YouTube. This is because of the Australian Federal Government’s plan to enforce a Digital Id on under 16 year old social media users. That happens the same day that the United Nations “16 Days of Saying No To Violence” ends. Coincidence? It is a trick because how will we prove we are over 16.
Think about it.
Jonathon Couey
is a Biology PhD who worked at Pittsburgh University and for Childrens Health Defense. He was the key researcher contributing to this book though he had serious questions about the book’s conclusions. He was the first person acknowledged in it and the most acknowledged contributor. He offers regular insights into his views on GigaohmBiological and is working to promote a Peer Tube alternative to social media. Most importantly, he is a teacher who is keen for us to understand our biology more fully in the hope we won’t get fooled again.
Mark Kulacz
is a former systems engineer who worked for some the world’s biggest computer and software engineering companies. He is the creator of one of the most extensive research archives on the internet and is an exceptional analyst. Like Jonathan, Mark is extraordinarily generous in the time he commits to creating a better informed public.
This article seems to be a wonderful example of what we are talking about in this article and comments.
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/study-confirms-lockdowns-mandates?r=l7lzo&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
Peter McCullough Foundation epidemiologist, Nicholas Hulscher was interviewed by GB News./.
I tried to comment on it but they were not making it easy. So I am putting comment here. Central is that they seemed to be pushing the PCR test is useless line. My comment is below:
“When you want to know the true infection rate” says Nicholas Hulscher. Infected with what? So this presenter wants to talk to Nick about “these PCR tests”. And “ Antibody postive means if you were positive you were infected”. Again I ask, “infected with what?” and “Only 14% represented true infections”. Infections from what??? He then describes the test as a fraudulent metric.
Here is the question, is the PCR the problem or its use. According to Biology PhD, Jonathan Couey, if the PCR test is used appropriately, it is perfectly accurate. Of course, it can be used inappropriately. We then hear the story about Kary Mullis trashing his own invention, the PCR test. Or was Mullis merely pointing out, as Couey has, that the test used incorrectly will give you the rubbish?
The GB News woman then reads a script that all the vax sceptics learned by 2021 that PCR was vulnerable if cycled too high. Again, Couey says this is nonsense but this allowed us to think we were pseudo epidemiologists as regurgitated this assumed knowledge. It also allowed us to sneer at all these experts and their testing as though they did not know what they were doing. While Couey does not accept the stock standard virus story, he departs from the no-virusers like Kaufman, Cowan and the Baileys in that he suggests people reading these results were not simply idiots. He points to a background signal that may have been a complicated part of what was still a massive scam. He also questions if there is no virus why haven't the no-virus team keen to explain why deaths most occurred. These Couey explains this as oxygen given at too high a level, intubation, denial of antibiotics, Remdesevir and other murderous hospital protocols.
Is the PCR test “flakey” as Nicholas Hulscher and the GB News presenter suggests or is the issu its appropriate use? Then we hear of subclinical states of supposed infection. Supposed infection of what? Yes, of course a higher case count drove people to accept the mRNA injections. The journalists then asks why the papers aren't telling us we are being conned. And Nicholas reinforces the bad PCR test story.
I reckon there is another con. That's people who are determined to reify the virus. Nicholas's boss. Peter McCullough has another little sidelight that pushes Long Covid medication as a cure for what? See its list of bestsellers here: https://www.twc.health/collections/bestsellers
This company's very existence demands a belief in a real virus. That is true from the very start with projects like the Zelenko protocol. All of these people had their cures for what?
This is all a big show with all sides covered off.
Wonderful to see this, Warren! Mark and Jay are doing a great job sleuthing out the histories and relationships between the stars of the performance, but only occasionally refer to the five eyes network of "foreign meddlers". Our Aussie "truth tellers" seem to be either scripted liars or sucked in to be part of the show. They are still banging on as if there was a "lab leak" or BioW release, still celebrating the "wins" of the "new team" in the US "regulators", still making out that DNA contamination of the transfection shots (although they never use that word) wasn't always inevitable to anyone with a background in gene-tech-pharma. The cat herders have pretty successfully rounded up resisters in our lucky country and we seem to be the crazy ones who have seen the aliens. Brilliant work mate.