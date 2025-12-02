Jonathan Couey - GigaohmBiological.com



At this point, I feel that I have been manipulated by so many official narratives. Lab leaks, Ivermectin, viruses, antibiotic fables, Covid statistics, protocols, PCR testing, masks, social distancing, shedding, published journal articles, Event 201, Trusted News Initiative. That’s just in the Covid era.



And then there were the lies I grew up with such as how the money system works. You know, like the one Leigh Sales used to use to stop a politician dead on ABC Australia’s 7.30 program:



“Where will the money come from?”



The politicians knew the answer but they could not tell us. What we knew was there was always money for war and nuclear submarines. And for Covid. You wonder where the inflation we are experiencing came from? Time to get off social media and do some research.



That was the mood I was in when someone sent me this Maria Zee scoop. I remember Maria before she became an InfoWars superstar and was just trying to make sense of the Covid madness like me. She might have been a little ahead of me in figuring things out but not much. Our paths have diverged sharply since. I had just finished watching a two hour Jonathan Couey video from which the clip below is taken so I was not exactly in the mood to enjoy a Vinay Prasad triumph. Especially, not an FDA leak that appeared anything but revelatory.

Some context. At present, there are only two people offering commentary on the world to which I am giving any attention, aside from the occasional Substacker. This could change but at present these two fellows seem to be making a lot of sense. They are Jonathan Couey and Mark Kulacz. Both Americans.

Jonsthan Couey clip 6 minutes 21 seconds.



I think their description of where we are and the role social media plays in shaping our world is insightful but also potentially damning if we fail to take their advice. They suggest it is as though we are participating in an episode of Star Trek. You young people will have no idea what I’m talking about so choose your own program.



Whatever the performance is, we have made the mistake of thinking we are part of the show. We think that the messages we send out on social media are influencing the show’s script. We might send an alert via Facebook or comment on a Substack article written by some modern day Captain Kirk and think we have mind-melded (to use a Star Trek term) with him. We might urge Spock to use his Phaser and see a comment that suggests he may be listening…TO ME.

Are you in the show too?

What does stupidity look like?

When we get a like or a comment from someone who appears to be a key player in the pantomime, it validates us and we think we really are contributing to the narrative. That is simply stupid. More commonly, we get reinforcement from other “extras” who tell us how sharp our thinking is. Meanwhile, we are surrounded by actors whether they be politicians, bureaucrats, celebrity medics, TV presenters, social media influencers, podcasters, commentators or someone else on the payroll.



Chances are if someone is on a social media platform and has a particularly large following, they were put there. If not and they still have a large following, they are probably tolerated because they are effectively wasting your time. They might even be sheep dogging you back into the herd. The only way to influence the script is to pay money and that is not your $10 or $20 a month. Narrative control demands big money.



Kulack and Couey’s strongest challenge is when they point out how little we have progressed in six years in understanding what this scam is really about. “IS NOT WAS” because the real challenges seem to be ahead of us. Up until now, we have been split into at least three groups:

The Fauci Lovers

The Lab Leakers which split further into those who think something escaped and those that think something was released. This is often part of a gain-of-function narrative.

The No-Virus people

Here is where the No-Virus people have a question or two that they might like to answer. What killed people if it wasn’t the virus (and like them I don’t believe it was the non-existent virus). Couey has another plausible explanation that relates to bacteriophages that I will leave you to discover. Kulack’s work on the Wuhan virus whistleblower Li-Meng Yan and the very well-connected family she married into is stunning.



These three groups have been encouraged to battle it out among themselves on social media or at least that was the case early on. By now each is bunkered into their segregated social media group certain of their position and too ready to defend it.

When Maria Zee posted her piece about former ZDogg performer, Vinay Prasad, turned whistleblower and gave us this expose on 10 childhood deaths relating to mRNA vaccines I was less than startled.



I need to make it clear that I am still trying to understand, fully, Couey’s and Kulacz’s analysis of Indian influence and the dangers they attribute to it. In Prasad’s case, I think there are very important questions as to whether he is a serious or trustworthy performer.

There are some names that are always cut from the script

From Bobby Kennedy Jnr to the Childrens Health Defense, to Robert Malone, Vinay Prasada, Marty Makery and many more I think they can all clearly be seen to be reading a script. This is a script that will never include the names Toni Bark or Brandy Vaughan and both these women worked with Childrens Health Defense.



If you too are fed up with being misled or deceived by social media and mainstream artistes, I hope you will give Mark Kulacz a chance at HousatonicLive and Jonathon Couey at GigaohmBiological.com. If you are still on what Jonathan calls the hamster wheel after 6 years of carefully contrived official narrative, how many more years do you want to give it?



Before you do anything else, you might consider closing down your social media too.



Lastly, I have embedded Jonathan Couey’s video in Substack rather than place it on YouTube. This is because of the Australian Federal Government’s plan to enforce a Digital Id on under 16 year old social media users. That happens the same day that the United Nations “16 Days of Saying No To Violence” ends. Coincidence? It is a trick because how will we prove we are over 16.



Think about it.

Jonathon Couey

is a Biology PhD who worked at Pittsburgh University and for Childrens Health Defense. He was the key researcher contributing to this book though he had serious questions about the book’s conclusions. He was the first person acknowledged in it and the most acknowledged contributor. He offers regular insights into his views on GigaohmBiological and is working to promote a Peer Tube alternative to social media. Most importantly, he is a teacher who is keen for us to understand our biology more fully in the hope we won’t get fooled again.

Mark Kulacz

is a former systems engineer who worked for some the world’s biggest computer and software engineering companies. He is the creator of one of the most extensive research archives on the internet and is an exceptional analyst. Like Jonathan, Mark is extraordinarily generous in the time he commits to creating a better informed public.













