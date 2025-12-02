Katoomba Review

Dec 4

This article seems to be a wonderful example of what we are talking about in this article and comments.

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/study-confirms-lockdowns-mandates?r=l7lzo&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Peter McCullough Foundation epidemiologist, Nicholas Hulscher was interviewed by GB News./.

I tried to comment on it but they were not making it easy. So I am putting comment here. Central is that they seemed to be pushing the PCR test is useless line. My comment is below:

“When you want to know the true infection rate” says Nicholas Hulscher. Infected with what? So this presenter wants to talk to Nick about “these PCR tests”. And “ Antibody postive means if you were positive you were infected”. Again I ask, “infected with what?” and “Only 14% represented true infections”. Infections from what??? He then describes the test as a fraudulent metric.

Here is the question, is the PCR the problem or its use. According to Biology PhD, Jonathan Couey, if the PCR test is used appropriately, it is perfectly accurate. Of course, it can be used inappropriately. We then hear the story about Kary Mullis trashing his own invention, the PCR test. Or was Mullis merely pointing out, as Couey has, that the test used incorrectly will give you the rubbish?

The GB News woman then reads a script that all the vax sceptics learned by 2021 that PCR was vulnerable if cycled too high. Again, Couey says this is nonsense but this allowed us to think we were pseudo epidemiologists as regurgitated this assumed knowledge. It also allowed us to sneer at all these experts and their testing as though they did not know what they were doing. While Couey does not accept the stock standard virus story, he departs from the no-virusers like Kaufman, Cowan and the Baileys in that he suggests people reading these results were not simply idiots. He points to a background signal that may have been a complicated part of what was still a massive scam. He also questions if there is no virus why haven't the no-virus team keen to explain why deaths most occurred. These Couey explains this as oxygen given at too high a level, intubation, denial of antibiotics, Remdesevir and other murderous hospital protocols.

Is the PCR test “flakey” as Nicholas Hulscher and the GB News presenter suggests or is the issu its appropriate use? Then we hear of subclinical states of supposed infection. Supposed infection of what? Yes, of course a higher case count drove people to accept the mRNA injections. The journalists then asks why the papers aren't telling us we are being conned. And Nicholas reinforces the bad PCR test story.

I reckon there is another con. That's people who are determined to reify the virus. Nicholas's boss. Peter McCullough has another little sidelight that pushes Long Covid medication as a cure for what? See its list of bestsellers here: https://www.twc.health/collections/bestsellers

This company's very existence demands a belief in a real virus. That is true from the very start with projects like the Zelenko protocol. All of these people had their cures for what?

This is all a big show with all sides covered off.

https://warrenross.substack.com/p/are-you-performing-in-a-show

Dec 2

Wonderful to see this, Warren! Mark and Jay are doing a great job sleuthing out the histories and relationships between the stars of the performance, but only occasionally refer to the five eyes network of "foreign meddlers". Our Aussie "truth tellers" seem to be either scripted liars or sucked in to be part of the show. They are still banging on as if there was a "lab leak" or BioW release, still celebrating the "wins" of the "new team" in the US "regulators", still making out that DNA contamination of the transfection shots (although they never use that word) wasn't always inevitable to anyone with a background in gene-tech-pharma. The cat herders have pretty successfully rounded up resisters in our lucky country and we seem to be the crazy ones who have seen the aliens. Brilliant work mate.

