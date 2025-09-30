

1979 was the year the United States and the People's Republic of China established full diplomatic relations. Margaret Thatcher introduced the world to an exciting new concept: neoliberalism. Australian women won the right to six weeks' compulsory unpaid maternity leave and Neville Wran opened the Eastern Suburbs six-station railway line running from Central, Sydney to Bondi Junction.



Good planning would have taken the train to the beach but the genteel people of the eastern suburbs were not yet ready for invasion from the west. We will soon see how ritzy Woollahra responds to the railway?



A story you haven’t been told is of a more controversial nature. The reason for this is that the telling depended on our local newspaper, the Blue Mountains Gazette. It involved the newspaper and what appears to be a 46 year old broken promise.



The Mountain Gazette operated under that name from 1963 until 1979 when its name was changed to the Blue Mountains Gazette. The name change demanded a new front page look and logo.



In 1979, the same year as the change, a sixteen year old girl was studying graphic design at Liverpool TAFE We’ll call her Karen because that is her name. Her lettering teacher was friends with one of the managers of the Mountain Gazette. Between this teacher and manager they came up with an idea.



A competition to redesign the logo was held and sixty Liverpool Tech students were invited to participate. A prize of $100 was pledged to the winner.

From page one: “Faith in the Future” is the theme that heralds this first issue of the “The Mountain Gazette”. Faith in the future of the mountains to prosper, expand and develop into an area comparable with other that make up this great country we live in.

With inflation, that $100 is now $579.62 at 2024 value

Guess who won. No prize for that. Karen did, of course, but this is where things went sour. According to Karen, despite numerous requests, at the time, from both herself and her mother, the prize money was never paid. With inflation, that $100 is now $579.62, at 2024 value, as at yesterday. This is according to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Inflation Calculator.



What went wrong. We don’t know but would love to find out. At Katoomba Review, we are keen to see this matter resolved. And I, for one, will not be paying the $30 the Gazette is now requesting to access its online publication until it is.

Here is an image with Karen’s winning logo from a September 1979 edition of the paper.

In support of Karen’s claim, we include an invoice for the sum noted above. An unredacted copy has been sent to the Gazette:

and here is the Reserve Bank calculation:



If any aspect of this story proves to be untrue or inaccurate we will report the necessary corrections promptly. Just the same, this recently acquired knowledge offers us the opportunity to comment on changes in Gazette format and philosophy.

Click image to link to related articl e. Image courtesy of Blue Mountains Gazette

We mentioned above that we are about to see an “important evolution for the Blue Mountains Gazette”. Yeah, they are going to ask us for $30 to access the online version of the newspaper. This may well soon be the ONLY version on offer. And to our best knowledge the new system starts today.

Delivery throughout the mountains ceased some time ago

A couple of presenters on local radio discussed this matter with Gazette management and were reassured that the print version of the paper would continue to be distributed throughout the mountains. The problem with this news story is that delivery throughout the mountains ceased some time ago and these days distribution is very patchy. In my street, we haven’t seen a printed Gazette in some time.



It is hard to imagine that the print version will last long when it is up against a product from which Australian Community Media takes a fee. We might also ask what would it mean for the Letters page which was once the publications big draw. There was a time when letters ran up to something like page 15. As many as 15-20 were published each week.



That has shrunk in recent times to 4 or 5 every second week. The editor’s blue pencil is much more active than it once was too. Don’t waste your time criticising someone who matters or one of their causes.

“In the beginning I wanted to publish every letter”, Mick Ticehurst

What a change from the time of Mick Ticehurst as editor. We quote from the Gazette of 24th November 2015, Tale of the Gazette.

Newspaper man: Mick Ticehurst (right) with former Blue Mountains Gazette production staff Scott Drury and Andrew Buckle at the Gazette’s Springwood office in the 1980s. Image courtesy of Blue Mountains Gazette

”While there are many factors that have made the Gazette unique, the strength of its letters pages have been the envy of many mastheads.

“In the beginning I wanted to publish every letter; my attitude was of giving everyone a fair go,” said Mr Ticehurst.

Current editor Damien Madigan said the large number of letter to the editor in the Gazette is often the first thing other editors comment on – usually with envy.

“When you live in a community with as many passionate and vocal residents as the Blue Mountains it’s hard to imagine there are other papers that struggle to fill their letters pages. It’s certainly never a problem we’ve had!”

It is certainly not a struggle now. If we end up with only an online version, who will pay for it? Presumably, this will be people who like advertisements and the type of people who fawn over every word our local politicians utter. The Blue Mountains Gazette was once proudly independent. Sadly, now it is merely a mouthpiece for power.



NB: You can always send your letters to katoomba.org. We’ll happily post them as long as they are respectful.

This online shift, partial or total, appears to mark a significant change in the relationship between Blue Mountains residents and its local newspaper. Even more it is a break with the long history of newspapers in this region.

Let’s not rejoice in evolution just yet

Penultimately, I hope we can mark this change with the settling of an old debt. Karen and the public need this matter cleared up before we rejoice in this “important evolution for the Blue Mountains Gazette”.



If $579.62 taxes the Gazette’s budget then maybe they could call on the owners of Australian Community Media to resolve this issue. It would be great way for us to get to know them.

Finally, nostalgists can revisit the long history of newspapers in the Blue Mountains starting with The Mountain Advertiser in the 1870s. This Blue Mountains Local Studies blog is a wonderful resource.



The building that housed the The Blue Mountain Echo in 1909 is still clearly recognisable from the images below.





































