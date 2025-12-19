the study of CULTURALLY INDUCED IGNORANCE OR DOUBT (see history of the term).

Experts corralling us into safe opinions comprise three main groups. For these celebrity leaders of the “Fauci saved the world” club, the Lab Leakers and the No-Virus people the situation is desperate. There is nothing they can do to influence government decision makers to form coherent, responsible and effective public policy positions so they are forced to podcast.



Podcasters are going to save the world while they make a bit of money on the side. Meanwhile, a hopeless debate ensues where boundaries are reinforced against conflicting opinions. Shadow banning and censorship ensures that, safe within your preferred podcast or social media circle, nothing turns up to shake your world view.



The critical thing is that nothing is resolved. No clear understanding is formulated through mainstream media, social media or government. Key questions remain unanswered. The whole debate about Covid, vaccines and viruses remains a mess and you can’t talk to your neighbour or family about it because they have different podcasters.

Have you ever considered that this may be by design?

Nice photo but does Dr Zibran understand, fully or partially, the implications of what he is urging us to do. What we can be certain of is that our local paper and its editor will have done no editing. They simply accept any script given to them by people in authority regardless of its impact. Beware of taking the Blue Mountains Gazette’s advice.



Prior to his role in NSW, Dr Alvis Zibran served as the national chairman for the non-communicable diseases in Fiji. From the Fiji times we learn that he likes tools and sees them as the answer to that country’s premature mortality rate. I wonder what could have caused that? Did anything unusual happen in the early part of this decade?



Other than being a “health specialist”, there is little information online to offer comfort or concern. Seems he has taken on the role as “staff specialist” at the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District. His LinkedIn page still shows him located at North Gosford. Well, he has burst onto the mountains in a starring role.



As our local paper and its prestigious content is now behind a paywall (unless you have paid the $30), you will need to rely on me to convey Dr Zibran’s and our local rag’s vital message.



Flu explodes across New South Wales by 1,000 percent

Firstly, Gazette journalist, Georgina Jelovic, gushes:



”NSW Health respiratory surveillance report (week ending December 6, 2025), 11,355 cases of influenza were reported across the Blue Mountains, Penrith, Lithgow and Hawkesbury in 2025.

AND



”The unprecedented surge includes a massive spike in November, where flu notifications were 10 times higher than those reported during the same month in 2024”.

AND



”Most notifications have been for young children from five to nine years old”.



Get those children jabbed. You don’t know what’s in these jabs? You’re unaware of the growing debate about the dangers of intramuscular injection? You’re oblivious to the explosion in autism and are incurious as to its cause? Then you have no worries. Go ahead.



That “10 times higher” is an interesting figure. Where have I heard that before? The same horrific story is being sold to residents of the United Kingdom and United States.



Our journalist tells us that Dr Zibran finds this influenza outbreak ‘very unusual’ for this time of year. I reckon that’s an understatement. He then urges us not to be complacent.

“Influenza is highly contagious and far more serious than the common cold. Influenza may last for more than a week and can include fever and chills, cough, runny nose, joint pain, headaches, nausea and vomiting,” he said.



What a revelation. Influenza is another one of those vague all-purpose terms like vaccine, autism or syndrome. If you can get something classified as a syndrome and attach an online pay service then your best friend is the public’s gullibility. Government is often their to help.



Are you in conflict here.? It seems most people aren’t. For me, having been lied to through much of the joyous Covid-19 experience, I went looking for a second, third and sometimes up to a 15th opinion. There is real doubt about these medical experts’ capacity to isolate, identify or prove the existence of these threats and ipso facto the fanciful products designed to combat them. What was the Zelensky protocol really doing? What is Peter McCullough flogging now?

We all have the duty and right to make our own choices unless government decides to take that right away from us as it attempted to do during Covid. Sadly, poorly informed, indeed propagandised public opinion was then roused to fracture old friendships and even families in the service of industrial grade fraud.



And then our journalist gives us that “children will kill grandma” line. Your children are incendiary influenza bombs that can go off at any time without an injection.



”School aged children are the highest carriers of the virus, with 16 per cent of carriers aged 5-9 and 17 per cent aged 10-19. With the completion of the school year and the festive season bringing loved ones together, there’s an increased risk of school aged carriers passing viruses onto vulnerable age groups including older adults and babies”.



Are you going to fall for this again? Such precise threats. I would love to see the workings on which these predictions are based.



“It may stop you from getting sick, and even if you do catch the flu, it can make your symptoms much milder and reduce the risk of hospitalisation or serious complications,” Dr Zibran said.

So the injection doesn’t stop anything. It just makes you feel better while you have it. Weigh that up against allowing it to tear through your immune system to introduce a toxin of unknown content or effect.

How gullible are you?

The vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age, particularly those aged 65 and older or those planning overseas travel to countries where influenza is circulating.

Based on these figures, the real danger is for unaware tourists who lob in the middle of a Sydney’s 2025 bubonic plague. And before you give this mystery elixir to your six month old, do some research. The “SCIENCE” is not settled. Far from it.

Finally, just some checking on New South Wales Health’s numbers.

From where did this 10 times emerge? They don’t match the state results.

Figures from NSW Health respiratory surveillance report for November 2024-5

Figures for Lithgow were not available but the Nepean Blue Mountains figures come closer to supporting the narrative. This raises the question why people in the Nepean Blue Mountains should be sicker than the rest of the state. I doubt whether the Gazette checked these figures. They merely published them. Anyway, believe them if you want. I don’t. It looks like an international propaganda campaign designed for the gullible. The figures below headed Nepean Blue Mountains also represent influenza cases.

Note:

If you are listening to this rather than reading, please take note. At around the 7minute 50second point, the work TRANSFECTION is garbled, unintelligible. I make no particular claim for this here but merely note this event. As this is at the very core of the mRNA process and has been used in medical laboratories for over 20 years, such limited knowledge of the term is noteworthy.



Brave AI states:

”mRNA transfection is a process in which synthetic or in vitro-transcribed messenger RNA (mRNA) is introduced into cells to enable the expression of a specific protein”.



RNA transfection is over 20 years old. You have never heard the term after forensically following the Covid-19 debate for over 5 years? You might wonder why.

Taking Offense for AI

As we know AI is a product without the capacity for emotion. So when I told a fellow substacker that I thought the AI model he was talking to was dumb, I was surprised to find he took offense on “her” behalf. This particular model was spitting out the worst in official Covid-19 propaganda and when I asked the presenter to question AI on the term TRANSFECTION, I was accused of spinning a conspiracy theory. Our difficulties with AI and people who use it maliciously or foolishly are just beginning.